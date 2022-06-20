This reversible dress from Nordstrom 'fits like a glove' — and it's on sale for 40% off

Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this versatile maxi dress — and it's a whopping 40% off. (Photos via Nordstrom)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're looking for some summer fashion inspiration, nothing says hot days are here quite like a maxi dress. The easy-to-wear style can be dressed up or down, and is perfect for any height, body type or occasion.

Luckily, Nordstrom shoppers have found the perfect maxi dress to add to your rotation this summer — and right now, it's 40% off, bringing its already affordable price down even further.

The Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) is "soft, stretchy and versatile" and can be worn two ways for a multi-purpose look — it's basically two dresses for the price of one.

Nordstrom Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress in Black (Photos via Nordstrom)

$35 $59 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $29 USD $49 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

This sleeveless maxi dress is made from mid-weight modal-blended fabric, making it a comfortable option for all-day wear. Available in sizes XS-XL in five summery colours, the dress has a body-skimming fit with a slit at the bottom for extra movement.

This pull-on dress is incredibly versatile: for a daytime look, pair it with sneakers and a denim jacket, or with gold jewellery and a sleek blazer in the evening.

Nordstrom Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress in Rust Umber (Photos via Nordstrom)

$35 $59 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $29 USD $49 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

What shoppers are saying

Although the Open Edit dress has only received a handful of reviews, shoppers are loving its versatile design.

Thanks to its stretchy fabric, classic design and comfortable fit, Nordstrom shoppers are calling this a “must-buy.”

"I'm so in love with this dress, it fits like a glove!" writes one reviewer.

"The super soft material is really flattering and I love that it's reversible," raves another shopper. "I've worn this at many different occasions and it's so easy to style up and down."

Story continues

"Great for casual summer days and very well made. This is a must-buy for sure," adds another.

However, shoppers are on the fence about the leg slit.

"The dress is super cute and summery but the leg slit is a bit high for my taste," one reviewer wrote.

"I actually love the leg slit — it's super sexy! But you have to be into that kind of look," says another.

Nordstrom Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress in Green Agave (Photos via Nordstrom)

$35 $59 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $29 USD $49 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

"This dress drapes really nicely and you can accessorize it in so many ways. The leg slit is cool around the pool or flirty on a date night, but it does go up quite high," writes another shopper.

The verdict

All hail this cute and reversible maxi dress! This item is a stylish and versatile option for summer — especially at its current sale price. However, if you aren't a fan of leg slits, this dress might not be for you.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.