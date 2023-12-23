These cute Nordstrom PJs are 'super soft and comfy' — and they're under $60

Nordstrom shoppers love these Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Jersey Pajamas.

It's the holidays — and if you're looking for a cute of festive PJs, check out the Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Jersey Pajamas available at Nordstrom.

These cute and comfy pajamas come in 18 different colours — and a couple are even on sale (but sizes are selling *fast*).

Want to know more about the under-$60 Star Seeker Jersey Pajamas? Read on for the details.

We're obsessed with the dainty heart print on this merry red and white set.

$59 at Nordstrom

The details

We don't know about you, but if there are two things we want to be on Christmas morning, they're cute and comfy.

The Star Seeker Jersey Pajamas check both boxes. Made for comfort from brushed jersey fabric, they feel feather-soft on the skin.

The bottoms have a high rise and elastic drawstring waist. The top has a relaxed boat neck and extra long sleeves to pull over cold hands.

They're are available in various sizes, from XS (00) to XL (12-14).

Nordstrom shoppers love the Star Seeker Jersey Pajamas from Honeydew Intimates so much, they're making their Christmas wish a second pair.

$59 at Nordstrom

What shoppers are saying

The Star Seeker Jersey Pajamas have a 4.1 out of 5-star rating, with one reviewer putting it simply: "Go with the Honeydew cozies!"

"Soft, comfy and well made,"said another shopper.

"Super soft and comfy," echoed another reviewer, who said they're "buying five more to have one for every night."

Among all the positive reviews, a few shoppers said the quality of the pajamas didn't live up to their expectations.

This fun house plant print is a style to sport during the holidays and beyond.

$59 at Nordstrom

The verdict

If you're looking for an Instagram-worthy pair of PJs to spend Christmas morning in or give as a gift, the Star Seeker Jersey Pajamas from Nordstrom are cute, comfy and affordable — but you may want to check them out in person if you're concerned about the fabric quality.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.