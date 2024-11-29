Nordstrom Rack Black Friday: Snag up to 75% off these gift-worthy brands

Save on coveted finds from the likes of Kate Spade, Ugg, Michael Kors and Dyson during the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Sale.

Nordstrom Rack is the home of all things chic, stylish and — most importantly — affordable. And this Black Friday, it's even more so. The Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Sale is on, but it's one day only, so you'll need to shop fast. Whether you need some basics to zhush up your winter wardrobe or want to grab a bit of holiday decor to spruce up your home, you can get up to 75% off right now on top brands like Michael Kors, Ugg, Kate Spade and more. Plus, get an extra 40% off clearance items!

Looking for a snuggly yet stylish coat? Scouting around for a rare discount on a Dyson bestseller? Trying to find the perfect gift for your always-chilly mother-in-law? No matter what you seek, Nordstrom Rack has a great option for you — and then some.

Below, we've compiled our top 10 marked-down picks from Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday sale, but don't wait — with prices this low, popular colors and sizes will start selling out ASAP. And while you're in the festive shopping spirit, check out some of our other favorite Black Friday clothing deals from across the web.

Nordstrom Rack Michael Kors Asymmetric Belted Wool Blend Coat $75 $250 Save $175 Strut your stuff in this trendy trench-style coat, made from a cozy wool blend. Show off the spread collar, removable tie belt and eye-catching asymmetric button closure. You'll be looking stylish and snuggly, especially in the fashionable dark camel (pictured). "This coat is beautiful and fits so well. The color is gorgeous and the fit is very flattering," said a wowed wearer. $75 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Ugg Essential Short Boot $110 $180 Save $70 These kicks are classics for a reason — they feature a durable sole, cozy wool lining and leather uppers for both quality and comfort. They're also on sale now for nearly 40% off in both chestnut (pictured) and black. "Love these iconic boots from Ugg. They feel like pillows for your feet," raved a reviewer. $110 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $60 $129 Save $69 Who doesn't love a cashmere sweater in a timeless crewneck silhouette ... especially one that comes in more colors and patterns than you probably have room for? We're talking 14 options, ranging from black stripes to coral. "This is my favorite 100% cashmere sweater and you cannot beat the price," one fashionista gushed. "I'm so happy to have found them at the Rack. I'm stocking up on a few new colors. I hand-wash them in cold water and lay dry." $60 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Ugg Classic Slipper $60 $100 Save $40 Having cold feet is an ugh, so turn your frown upside down with warm and cozy Uggs. Whether you're puttering around the house or in the backyard on balmier days, this timeless-looking slipper will keep you snug and supported with its rugged soles and warm suede. "They are perfect to slide on and off but still be able to run to the store without them looking like house slippers," noted a shopper. "Best purchase I could make for my new 'work from home' attire." $60 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Microstripe Blanket $49 $145 Save $96 We can all agree that the best thing about the temperatures dropping is cuddling up under a cozy blanket, right? And there is no blanket cozier than this celeb-approved option with its signature soft knit and neutral design. Like most products loved by the rich and famous, it's on the pricier side. However, you can nab it for nearly 70% off, but it's going to sell out fast, so act quickly! "So perfectly cozy," wrote a cuddled-up customer. "I was skeptical and have zero regrets. Never too hot, always cozy and warm. Washes well." $49 at Nordstrom Rack

