Nordstrom Rack Black Friday: Snag up to 75% off these gift-worthy brands
Save on coveted finds from the likes of Kate Spade, Ugg, Michael Kors and Dyson during the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Sale.
Nordstrom Rack is the home of all things chic, stylish and — most importantly — affordable. And this Black Friday, it's even more so. The Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Sale is on, but it's one day only, so you'll need to shop fast. Whether you need some basics to zhush up your winter wardrobe or want to grab a bit of holiday decor to spruce up your home, you can get up to 75% off right now on top brands like Michael Kors, Ugg, Kate Spade and more. Plus, get an extra 40% off clearance items!
Michael Kors Asymmetric Belted Wool Blend Coat$75$250Save $175
Kate Spade New York Glimmer Leather Tote Bag$80$359Save $279
Ugg Essential Short Boot$110$180Save $70
Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater$60$129Save $69
Treetopia Artificial Unlit Tinkerbell Silver Tree$127$269Save $142
Love by Design Samantha V-Neck Knit Sweater$25$58Save $33
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, Refurbished$360$600Save $240
Ugg Classic Slipper$60$100Save $40
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Microstripe Blanket$49$145Save $96
Stanley IceFlow AeroLight 24-Ounce Bottle$25$35Save $10
Looking for a snuggly yet stylish coat? Scouting around for a rare discount on a Dyson bestseller? Trying to find the perfect gift for your always-chilly mother-in-law? No matter what you seek, Nordstrom Rack has a great option for you — and then some.
Below, we've compiled our top 10 marked-down picks from Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday sale, but don't wait — with prices this low, popular colors and sizes will start selling out ASAP. And while you're in the festive shopping spirit, check out some of our other favorite Black Friday clothing deals from across the web.
Strut your stuff in this trendy trench-style coat, made from a cozy wool blend. Show off the spread collar, removable tie belt and eye-catching asymmetric button closure. You'll be looking stylish and snuggly, especially in the fashionable dark camel (pictured).
"This coat is beautiful and fits so well. The color is gorgeous and the fit is very flattering," said a wowed wearer.
'Tis the season to sparkle, so shimmer the night away with this head-turning glittery tote that's over 75% off. Made from a glitter-finished leather, the bag also features elongated shoulder straps so you can carry all your essentials in style. Catch it on sale in blingy black (pictured), pretty pink and glimmering gold.
These kicks are classics for a reason — they feature a durable sole, cozy wool lining and leather uppers for both quality and comfort. They're also on sale now for nearly 40% off in both chestnut (pictured) and black.
"Love these iconic boots from Ugg. They feel like pillows for your feet," raved a reviewer.
Who doesn't love a cashmere sweater in a timeless crewneck silhouette ... especially one that comes in more colors and patterns than you probably have room for? We're talking 14 options, ranging from black stripes to coral.
"This is my favorite 100% cashmere sweater and you cannot beat the price," one fashionista gushed. "I'm so happy to have found them at the Rack. I'm stocking up on a few new colors. I hand-wash them in cold water and lay dry."
Did you know that you can even get your Christmas tree at Nordstrom Rack? This sparkly pick fits into the re-emerging tinsel trend, and at under $100, you really can't go wrong. (Psst — there's a prelit option available too for under $130.)
"Wanted a tree that was a bit different, but at the same time, kind of retro looking. And that's exactly what I got!" shared a holiday-loving fan.
There's nothing better than donning a brand-new snuggly sweater during the chilly season. With its slightly flared long sleeves and flattering V-neck, this is sure to be a go-to.
"Great everyday basic and a good value," said a fan. "Very lightweight, which is great for me as I run warm."
The coveted Dyson Airwrap uses an aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Coanda effect to curl, wave, smooth, blow-dry and style every hair type without relying on extreme heat. The result? Salon-quality hair all the time — just check out our Dyson Airwrap review.
Alas, it's also common knowledge that the Airwrap is, um, expensive. But you can grab this refurbished model for 40% off.
Having cold feet is an ugh, so turn your frown upside down with warm and cozy Uggs. Whether you're puttering around the house or in the backyard on balmier days, this timeless-looking slipper will keep you snug and supported with its rugged soles and warm suede.
"They are perfect to slide on and off but still be able to run to the store without them looking like house slippers," noted a shopper. "Best purchase I could make for my new 'work from home' attire."
We can all agree that the best thing about the temperatures dropping is cuddling up under a cozy blanket, right? And there is no blanket cozier than this celeb-approved option with its signature soft knit and neutral design. Like most products loved by the rich and famous, it's on the pricier side. However, you can nab it for nearly 70% off, but it's going to sell out fast, so act quickly!
"So perfectly cozy," wrote a cuddled-up customer. "I was skeptical and have zero regrets. Never too hot, always cozy and warm. Washes well."
Deals on Stanley tumblers are rare, so why not grab this one for yourself — or check off that trendsetter on your holiday shopping list? This 24-ounce bottle is made with stainless steel and features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 10 hours. Plus, the FastFlow lid is designed for easy pouring, drinking and cleaning.
