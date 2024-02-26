This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

Norovirus is on the rise for our neighbours across the border. According to a new set of data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of the highly contagious stomach bug have been on the rise, particularly in the Northeast.

Since late January, 13.9 per cent of tests for the virus in the Northeast have come back positive, making it the area with the highest rate in the country. The Western states have also experienced a spike in norovirus cases; as of Feb. 17, the region recorded with a three-week positive rate of 12 per cent, while the southern region recorded positive rate of approximately 9 per cent.

According to the CDC, approximately 21 million people will get norovirus each year in the United States, with approximately 900,000 dying from complications of the virus.

With many Canadians preparing to travel to travel south for March Break, staying healthy and protecting yourself from the contagious virus is top of mind.

So, what is norovirus — and what should you do if you get it?

What is norovirus?

According to Health Canada, noroviruses (previously known as norwalk-like viruses) are groups of viruses that cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the digestive system leading to vomiting and/or diarrhea.

"Anyone can contract norovirus," Meg Lovell, a registered nurse at Grand River Hospital in London, Ont., told Yahoo Canada last year. "The most common ways of getting the virus are by having direct contact with a sick person, touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your hands to your mouth, or consuming contaminated water or food."

This bug, which often gets mistaken for the stomach flu, also causes headaches, fever and stomach pain. While most people recover in a few days, vomiting and diarrhea can cause more serious issues including dehydration and fatigue.

“Older adults, younger children, immunocompromised individuals or those with chronic conditions like diabetes are more likely to become dehydrated from norovirus,” added Kathy Horst, a public health specialist based in Ontario, in a 2023 interview with Yahoo Canada.

Norovirus is one of the leading causes of foodborne illnesses globally. The infection can quickly spread in settings where people are in close contact, such as hospitals, schools, nursing homes, trains or childcare facilities.

“Noroviruses are very common and very contagious,” explained Lovell. “Although it’s more common to get sick during the winter, this illness can happen to anyone at any time.”

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

The most common symptoms of norovirus include nausea, diarrhea and stomach pain. Less common symptoms include headaches, fever, chills and muscle aches.

The National Collaborating Centre for Infectious Diseases says norovirus symptoms typically begin one or two days after exposure, but may appear as early as 12 hours after ingesting the bug. The virus usually comes on suddenly, and the infected person may vomit very frequently and without warning.

In some cases, those with norovirus may present little or no symptoms at all, but they can still pass the virus on to others.

How long does a norovirus infection last?

Horst told Yahoo Canada that patients with norovirus can "usually recover within one to three days." However, the recovery period can longer if a person becomes hydrated.

“It’s important to watch out for symptoms of dehydration like dry mouth, feeling dizzy, or urinating less often," cautioned Horst. "Try to drink more liquid than normal to replace the fluid lost from diarrhea and vomiting.”

How does norovirus spread?

Norovirus is extremely contagious and is found in the vomit or stool of contaminated people. It can easily be transferred to others by those infected touching food, water or surfaces without washing their hands after using the bathroom, or by having direct contact with someone who has the virus such as by caring for them or sharing food with them.

“You can also get norovirus by eating shellfish from contaminated waters, biting your nails after touching an infected surface, or by drinking from the same cup as a sick person,” added Lovell. “Think about how many times a day you absentmindedly drink from someone else’s water bottle or put your fingers near your mouth! These are habits we need to avoid.”

What should I do if I have norovirus symptoms?

If you begin experiencing norovirus symptoms, drink plenty of fluids so you don’t become dehydrated and wash your hands often. Refrain from preparing food or drinks for others and make sure you get lots of rest.

“Sports drinks or other fluids without alcohol or lots of caffeine will be best to replace the electrolytes you’re losing from vomiting and diarrhea,” said Lovell. “You can also get oral rehydration mixes or meal replacers at pharmacies which are also helpful.”

Horst said it’s important to stay home so you don’t infect others, and contact your healthcare provider if symptoms last for more than a week.

How can I prevent norovirus?

There’s a myriad of ways to prevent norovirus. The simplest and most important way is to frequently wash your hands with warm, soapy water for 20 seconds after using the bathroom and before preparing or eating food.

“Because it spreads so easily, I cannot stress the importance of properly washing your hands. You can also use hand sanitizer in addition to washing your hands, but not as a replacement,” said Horst.

Another way to prevent this contagious bug is to thoroughly wash vegetables and fruit before eating them. If you’re sick, do not handle or prepare food for others.

“I also recommend you disinfect and clean common household surfaces as often as you can and wash laundry thoroughly and often if a member of your household is sick,” added Lovell.

