Notes on chocolate: why an advent calendar is such a sweet delight

Once upon a time advent calendars were simply perforated windows you opened on to a festive scene, but now everything can be adapted, come this time of year, into an advent calendar. I even saw one for the Gilmore Girls the other day.

Lindt is a really big favourite at Christmas so, although too sweet for me, it would be remiss to miss them out. The Chocolate Advent Calendar, £20/240g (only from certain Lindt shops), has a mix of six flavours of the Lindor truffles that so many seem to love and some of the famous Lindt mini Christmas shapes (teddy, angel, Santa). If it’s just the Lindor truffles you love and you’re very particular about which, then the Pick and Mix calendar is for you, £15/300g, where you can choose which truffles to have (from Lindt shops or online).

Talking of chocolate shapes, who remembers the small boxes of Suchard animals at Christmas? I thought they were the epitome of luxury. Suchard was swallowed up by a bigger company years ago, but boxes of their chocolate animals now sell for £££ on eBay.

For something a bit different try the Lakrids by Bülow (chocolate-coated liquorice) Advent Calendar, £45/345g. People I’ve introduced to Lakrids who have gone mad for them get these calendars early for fear of them running out.

On the craft chocolate front, do look at Solkiki’s advent offering, £75. This is a highly limited, very delicious calendar featuring 24 items, either bars, boulders or dragees. This is one for someone who really loves their craft chocolate and wants to learn about what they’re eating. All the chocolate has been freshly made by hand and it’s also all vegan.