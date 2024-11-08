Nothing would work on my body odour until I tried The Ordinary’s viral Glycolic Acid — and it's on sale for Black Friday

This affordable beauty hack is my holy grail product — it's great for body odour, dandruff and so much more.

Early Black Friday deal: Save up to 23 per cent on The Ordinary products (Photos via The Ordinary).

I don’t know if it’s a change in my body's chemistry or a second puberty, but as I've gotten older my regular deodorant just isn’t cutting it anymore. I’m often running from the office to post-work drinks or a concert, and I need a deodorant that can keep up with me. A few months ago, I started seeing videos pop up on TikTok about The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner, a product that promised to be a new alternative to deodorant. I was immediately intrigued.

The hashtag #glycolicacidasdeodorant is filled with hundreds of videos of people who have kicked deodorant to the curb in favour of glycolic acid. This trend has racked up more than 30 million views on TikTok alone. Right off the bat, I can see the appeal—with glowing reviews on how it stops body odour, sweat and pigmentation under the arms, all for the low price of $15 a bottle.

As I fell further down the glycolic acid rabbit hole, I learned of its many uses beyond deodorant—it can help with everything from dandruff to dark spots. But the eternal question remains: Does it actually work? I started using The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner about six months ago. Here is my honest review.

What is it?

Glycolic acid is a natural compound found in fruit, beets and sugarcane with The Ordinary’s being derived from Tasmanian Pepperberry.

Glycolic acid is what’s known as an alpha-hydroxy acid or an AHA, which is a popular ingredient in the skincare world. To put it simply, this compound gently exfoliates the skin by removing dead skin cells so new cells can grow in their place. What makes this acid special is that it has the smallest molecules in all of the AHA family, meaning it can easily penetrate pores, which encourages collagen production and kills the bacteria that create body odour.

According to TikTok beauty buffs, the glycolic acid toning solution can:

Act as a toner to remove leftover makeup

Tackle butt and back acne

Reduce ingrown hairs

Lighten underarms and reduce odour

Be used on cracked heels to gently exfoliate and improve texture

Combat "strawberry legs"

Help with dandruff

Remove dead skin cells and act as a gentle chemical exfoliant

How do you use it?

I find it works best straight out of the shower on clean, dry skin. This is crucial as water can tamper with its effectiveness, so make sure to towel off first. To use it as a deodorant, apply a quarter-sized amount to a cotton round and dab it on your underarms. Pro tip: do not use it if you have recently shaved, as it will sting. That is a lesson I had to learn the hard way.

Glycolic Acid is a natural exfoliator, so you can also apply it anywhere that needs a good refresh. Whenever I see dandruff popping up, I'll apply this product to my scalp and let it sit for 10 minutes before taking a shower. I also rub it on my heels and elbows when they’re feeling a bit rough, to help encourage new cell growth. It also helps reduce fine lines and acne scars, so it’s become a staple in my skincare routine.

I found the bottle a bit clunky to travel with, so I bought these refillable spray bottles. I fill the product with them, so it's easier to take with me on the go.

Pro tip: I bought these refillable spray bottles I put the product into so I don’t have to bring the whole bottle when I travel (Photo via Vanessa Nigro).

What are dermatologists saying?

"Glycolic acid is thought to help reduce body odour by reducing the pH of the skin and making it harder for the odour-causing bacteria to survive," Dr. Marisa K Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist, told Today. "By exfoliating away the dead skin cells and lowering the skin’s pH, it may also help to prevent body odour by preventing buildup and making it less likely for bacteria to lead to foul-smelling odours."

While many TikTok users have had luck keeping their body odour at bay with glycolic acid, there are some caveats: "Applying glycolic acid will not reduce sweating," Garshick says. "In order to be considered an antiperspirant or a product that blocks sweat, a product must contain an aluminum-based compound that forms a plug to block the release of sweat."

Because Glycolic acid is an exfoliant, you should also keep an eye out for redness, flaking and sensitivity anywhere it is applied.

The verdict

I love how multifunctional The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner is. It really does feel like the answer for all my skincare needs: pigmentation, exfoliation, odour, dandruff—the list goes on! I can’t think of another product that does as many things and does them well.

This product outperforms any traditional deodorant I've ever tried, keeping me smelling fresh for hours. I apply a generous amount in the morning, and I’m kept odour-free all day long. As noted, it doesn’t stop you from sweating, so that might be a deal breaker for some, but it isn’t something that I mind. I tend to wear a lot of black, so I also love that this product doesn’t leave white residue on my clothes like traditional deodorant does. Personally, I doubt I'll ever go back to regular deodorant.

