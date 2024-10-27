Nova Scotia premier dissolves legislature, calls snap election for Nov. 26

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has called a snap provincial election for Nov. 26.

The election call comes well ahead of the province’s fixed election date of July 15 and ends months of speculation about a potential early campaign.

Houston is expected to speak at a rally in Halifax later today, while Liberal Leader Zach Churchill and NDP Leader Claudia Chender also have events planned in the provincial capital.

The Progressive Conservatives are looking for a second consecutive mandate after sweeping the Liberals from power in August 2021.

Health care, the cost of living and a shortage of affordable housing are expected to be among the main campaign issues.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press