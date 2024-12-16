Novelty Fish Handbags and Joyful Fashions Mark the ‘Summer of Staud’ Return for Pre-fall 2025

If there’s one thing that Sarah Staudinger’s collections are never lacking in, it’s a sense of fun.

For her latest pre-fall lineup (also known as her “Summer of Staud” collection) , the L.A.-based designer tapped into that ethos once again to not only deliver playful, happy fashions — see the new takes on her beaded “Staudine can” and fish-shaped Pesce PVC and raffia handbags, to name two — but also deliver a wardrobe designed to be “a celebration of individuality and encouraging of a woman who’s comfortable in expressing her unique boldness,” she told WWD.

Many pieces, motifs and textures of pre-fall were inspired by one of Staudinger’s favorite summer activities: visiting local markets while traveling. The idea could be seen through great coiled lace garments in a colorful market stripe; tchotchke-inspired beaded, mother-of-pearl or raffia handbags; burlap-like tunics and trousers in softer linen or plush knit sweaters and gowns with the texture of raffia.

Mixing together the unexpected — quintessential wardrobe staples with souvenir-reminiscent styles — made for a strong selection of “perfectly imperfect” looks. For beach to street, those included a colorful striped T-shirt atop a bikini and macramé wood beaded skirt, paired with easy flip flops; double-layer, oversized long-sleeve Ts with delicate lace-detailed bottoms, or fish-printed boxer shorts with striped sweater set.

While there were plenty of great looks to choose from, spanning from easy summer gowns to breezy poplin layers, the charm of Staudinger’s pre-fall collection was her ability to bring joy through each unique outfit via youthful novelty, hyper femininity and grounding masculinity.

