November Bellingham events: Election night party, wine walk, markets and more on tap

November is here, and The Bellingham Herald has put together a guide of fun, local events for you to enjoy this month.

The following is a monthly roundup of key Bellingham events, festivals, trivia nights and live music this month. For a complete list of local events, visit bellinghamherald.com/events.

Bellingham events

▪ An Election Night Community Party hosted by the Downtown Bellingham Partnership starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. The free event will include celebrating with local politicians, election-themed cocktails, live music, snacks and food trucks, live election results streaming all night, dancing and door prizes. The election party runs from 4 to 10 p.m. at The Hotel Leo, at 1224 Cornwall Ave.

▪ Bellingham Improv Festival 2024, hosted by The Upfront Theatre, will run Nov. 7- 12. The seconnd annual festival includes improv shows from teams across the USA, improv classes and workshops. Prices to attend the festival vary by workshop or performance nights but range from $12 to $75 for a full-festival pass. Tickets may be purchased online in advance. The Bellingham Improv Festival is at The Upfront Theatre at 203 Prospect St. in Bellingham.

▪ Open Roller Skate is back at The Depot from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The free event is open to all ages. Participants must bring their own skates, knee pads and other skating accessories. Open Roller Skate is at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave.

▪ The 42nd Annual Holiday Bazaar at Bellingham Covenant Church runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The event will feature over 50 vendors and a bake sale to benefit local charities. Bellingham Covenant Church is at 1530 East Bakerview Road in Bellingham.

▪ Downtown Bellingham’s Holiday Wine Walk is back for another year, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Tickets are available online and start at $45. Each ticket includes 10 tasting tickets, an event guide and a tote bag. Participants can visit 18 participating shops to try regional wines, shop, and even purchase bottles of wine to take home.

▪ The Bellingham Senior Activity Center Craft Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, featuring over 30 local artists and businesses. The free craft fair will be at 140 E. Bellis Fair Parkway, located near Winco Foods across from Bellis Fair Mall.

▪ The Bellingham Dockside Market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2599 S. Harbor Loop Dr. The market allows fishermen to sell freshly caught fish directly from their boats. For the latest information on each week’s vendors, visit the market’s Facebook page.

▪ The Bellingham Farmers Market is still on its regular weekly schedule, with 100 vendors selling produce, flowers, handmade products and more. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at The Depot at 1100 Railroad Ave.

▪ Shop Small Holiday Makers Market will return to the Bellingham Cruise Terminal for two weekends: Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 21 - 22. The free market will feature 50 artists and creators from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 355 Harris Ave. in Bellingham.

Trivia nights in Bellingham

These local restaurants and bars regularly hold trivia nights:

▪ Stemma Brewing Co. at 5:30 p.m. Sundays at 2039 Moore St.

▪ Ono Kitchen & Bar at 7 p.m. Mondays at 210 E Chestnut St.

▪ Zeeks Pizza at 7 p.m. Mondays at 2416 Meridian St.

▪ Corner Taphouse at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1125 Finnegan Way.

▪ Flatstick Pub at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesdays at 902 N State St.

▪ Kulshan Brewing Roosevelt Taproom at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 1538 Kentucky St.

▪ CHeBA HUT at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 W. Holly St.

▪ Stones Throw Brewery at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1009 Larrabee Ave.

▪ The Great Northern Bottle Shop & Lounge at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1319 Commercial St.

Live music in Bellingham

▪ Stone’s Throw Brewery has free live music for all ages from 6 to 8 p.m. throughout the month. For the lineup of artists, check the brewery’s website or Facebook page. Stone’s Throw Brewery is at 1009 Larrabee Ave.

▪ The Aslan Brewing Co. Depot welcomes local artists throughout the month. For the music lineup, check the schedule online. Aslan Brewing Co. Depot is at 1322 N. State St.

▪ Kulshan Brewing Company’s various breweries are hosting live music all month. For the music lineup and locations, check the schedule online.

▪ The Blue Room, a live music and event venue, regularly hosts live performers and performances, including jazz nights, local artists, and improv nights. Tickets are available online in advance. The Blue Room is at 202 E. Holly St.

▪ The Shakedown, a live music venue and bar, regularly hosts live music and performers. Tickets are available online in advance. The Shakedown is at 1212 N State St.

▪ Wild Buffalo House of Music, a live music and event venue, regularly hosts live music and performers. Tickets are available online in advance. Wild Buffalo House of Music is at 208 W. Holly St.

Would you like to add an event? Email asmith@bellinghamherald.com.

