'It was nuts': Video catches moose snacking on a pumpkin at Colorado home

‘Tis the season for pumpkin-flavored treats as we enjoy the fall weather.

A moose in Colorado has fully immersed itself into the pumpkin eating season, video shows.

In the video, the moose is seen jumping over a wooden fence onto the snowy Frisco, Colorado porch, according to Storyful.

Without hesitation, the video shows moose located the orange-colored treat and enjoyed its pumpkin feast.

Megan Hiller, a resident of the home, told Storyful that the moose is a “semi-regular” visitor to the area.

"That is the mama moose as we call her, she has a twin baby moose that she brings around a lot when she is looking for food,” she told Storyful. "It was nuts watching it, because I could hear the moose and the pumpkin hitting our door and I was afraid they were gonna break it!”

Moose sightings are common at the Colorado residence

A moose eats pumpkin at a Colorado home.

Hiller says that a moose eating her pumpkins has happened before.

“A moose actually ate our pumpkins last year, so I wasn't necessarily surprised," she said. "But I was excited to see it and get it on video."

The moose did not leave the Colorado home until it devoured the entire pumpkin, the video shows. In total, Hiller told Storyful that the moose remained at her residence for about 45 minutes.

From the inside of her home, Hiller and her feline friend watched as the moose ate the pumpkin.

“My cat was also very intrigued," she said.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, food recalls, health, lottery, and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video: Moose snacks on pumpkin at Colorado home