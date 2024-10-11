Oasis stars inspire names of 'little terror' penguins

The penguin chicks were born at Hertfordshire Zoo in August [Hertfordshire Zoo/PA Media]

Two endangered African penguin chicks, known as the "little terrors", have been named after rock star Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher to recognise their "mischievous personalities".

Hertfordshire Zoo in Broxbourne said the pair are part of the European Ex-situ Programme (EEP), an initiative aimed at preserving the genetic diversity and health of endangered species.

Liam and Noel were the first African penguins to be born at the attraction this year and were proving to be "quite the characters", the zoo said.

"These cheeky little birds have captured the hearts of zookeepers and visitors alike with their mischievous personalities, reminiscent of the legendary Oasis band frontman brothers."

"At almost two months old, the chicks now weigh over 2kg (4.4Ilbs)," the zoo said [Hertfordshire Zoo/PA Media]

The penguins were born in August to first-time parents, Nandi and Samaki, and the experienced parents, Tanesha and Mkuze.

The zoo's head of birds, Tom Clark, said: "Their playful personalities and early development are a testament to the excellent care they are receiving from our dedicated zookeepers.

"Naming them after Noel and Liam Gallagher is a nod to their mischievous and energetic spirits, mirroring the iconic rock band's dynamic presence."

African penguins are an endangered species with only 40,000 individuals remaining in the wild.

Since they were hatched, both chicks have thrived, Hertfordshire Zoo said [Hertfordshire Zoo/PA Media]

