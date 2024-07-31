We’re *obsessed* with gymnast Jordan Chiles’ extra long croc nails

You join us in the middle of a summer of sport with the 2024 Olympics currently underway in Paris. And, while athletes from around the globe are currently competing in incredible feats of physical prowess and determination, can we take a minute to talk about the winning manicures of the Olympic games?

Stay with us – pulling off a forward double pike somersault is no doubt impressive. But doing it with talons that extend well beyond your fingertips? Now that's next level. Which is exactly what Jordan Chiles did (or she at least did something similar, we're still trying to wrap our heads around the lingo).

The Olympic gymnast picked up a gold medal in Paris having performed as part of Team USA and seriously impressing with a Beyoncé-inspired floor routine. Which brings us back to her nails for the occasion – acrylics decorated with croc effect asymmetric French tips, one hand blue and white, the other red and white in a patriotic nod to her team.

Naomi Baker - Getty Images

Plus, they coordinated perfectly with her red, white and blue Team USA leotard.

“A lot of people always ask me how I do gymnastics with such long nails. To tell you the truth, they actually help me with my technique. That’s really how I make sure I don’t break a nail,” the 23-year-old told the Associated Press.

Jordan's nails rival Khloé Kardashian's in their length, something the reality star acknowledged when she shared an Instagram post about the gymnast to her Instagram stories, writing above the post “My kind of girl 💋”.

@khloekardashian - Instagram

As for the rest of her beauty regime? Jordan recently shared her skincare routine and Olympic makeup look with Vogue, revealing she uses a gentle cleanser suited to her oily skin having suffered from bad acne when she was younger along with hyperpigmentation. Having completed her skincare, the first step in her beauty agenda is using a Charlotte Tilbury moisturiser.

She's a girl after our own hearts! Just with better nails.

Follow Alex on Instagram.

You Might Also Like