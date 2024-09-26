October Way Day is returning! Find out when Wayfair's fall sale is here

October Way Day: Save big on furnitures of all kind at Wayfair's big fall sale

October Way Day is on its way, and that means you'll be able to save up to 80% on furniture, kitchenware, decor and more from Wayfair. Whether you're looking for a stylish sofa or a new rug, Wayfair has you covered with its limited-time savings event running from Saturday, October 5 to Monday, October 7. Keep scrolling to learn more about Wayfair's sale and for a preview of Way Day deals to come.

What is the Way Day sale at Wayfair?

Way Day is Wayfair's two-day shopping event that offers major savings on furniture. It's usually held in April or May but more recently the sale has had a second iteration in October. Last year's October Way Day ran from Thursday, October 5 to Saturday, October 7.

Is Way Day coming back this October?

Yes! Way Day will return on Saturday, October 5 and wrap up on Monday, October 7.

The best Wayfair deals you can shop today

Kelly Clarkson Home Hector Performance Oriental Gray/Ivory/Black Indoor Rug

Save 64% on this trendy 7-foot, 10-inch by 10-foot Kelly Clarkson Home rug.

$122.99 at Wayfair (Save $216.01)

Mercury Row Yarber Groove 3-Drawer Solid Wood Chest

This Mercury Row dresser is perfect for your bedroom or guest suite.

$289.99 at Wayfair (Save $219.01)

Wade Logan Banty 63.8-Inch Arched Floor Lamp

This floor lamp is perfect for your living room or den.

$68.99 at Wayfair (Save $51)

Wade Logan Annice 60-Inch Double Bathroom Vanity with Stone Top

Add a touch of luxury to your master bath with this discounted vanity.

$1,379.99 at Wayfair (Save $2,311.61)

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5-Inch Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa

Add this cozy couch to your office, living room or den while it's on sale at Wayfair.

$312.99 at Wayfair (Save $567)

How long is October Way Day?

Although typically 48 hours, October Way Day 2024 will run over the course of three days.

Does Wayfair have Black Friday deals?

October Way Day is a Black Friday-level sale that takes place a little more than a month before Black Friday 2024 on Friday, November 29. Shoppers can save up to 80% on rugs, chairs, bed frames and so much more during the massive savings event.

What are the best deals at Wayfair?

Whether you want a few new furnishings for your home office or are ready to invest in the whole-house upgrade of your dreams, you'll be able to find trendy pieces at budget-friendly prices at Wayfair during October Way Day 2024. Some of our favorite deals center around sofas and rugs (like this one from Kelly Clarkson Home).

What are the other big fall sales I should shop?

