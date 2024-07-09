It’s Official: These Are the Best Kitchen Deals to Shop Before the Prime Day Rush

EDITED BY MICHELLE PRADO, COMMERCE CONTENT DIRECTOR Promotions listed were available when the article was published. Find more Amazon Prime Day Deals here.

Amazon’s annual summer sale event, Prime Day, is almost here — but the savings are already starting to roll in. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen gear, now is the time to do it. The online retail giant has started slashing its prices on name-brand appliances, cooking tools and more, and we’ve got the scoop on all of the best kitchen deals to shop before Prime Day starts on July 16 & 17.

If you’re a baker, you need a good stand mixer — and no brand is better known in the stand mixer space than KitchenAid. Right now, you can grab one of its Classic Series tilt-head stand mixers for 24% off, which amounts to $80 off the original price. It comes with three attachments, including a whisk, a paddle and a dough hook, and the bowl has a spacious 4.5-quart capacity.

Original price: $329.99

Sale price: $249.99 (24% off)

Vitamix has long been known for its top-of-the-line blenders, and if you’ve been wanting to add one to your kitchen, now is the perfect time. You can score this powerful, durable blender from Vitamix’s Ascent Series for 31% off (a savings of nearly $170), and it comes in four colors so you can choose one that best matches your kitchen decor. Frozen margaritas, anyone?

Original price: $549.95

Sale price: $379.97 (31% off)

If you’re adding an air fryer to your kitchen for the first time, or if the one you currently have is in need of an upgrade, this Ninja Air Fryer XL is a great choice. You can fit over 5 quarts of food in this thing, and its slim design means it doesn’t take up too much counter space. Best of all, it’s on sale for a whopping 44% off right now. (That’s a total savings of $70, by the way.)

Original price: $159.99

Sale price: $89.99 (44% off)

If you’re looking for an air fryer that’s slightly bigger and more versatile, this COSORI 6-quart version is an excellent option. Its 9-in-1 design means you can do multiple things with this appliance, including air frying (of course), as well as roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating and even proofing bread dough.

Original price: $119.99

Sale price: $89.99 (25% off)

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is another super versatile kitchen appliance, and it’s on sale for 42% off. This multifunctional gadget serves as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a steamer, a rice cooker, a sous vide machine and more. There are also multiple presets for foods like oatmeal, beans, soups, eggs and even cake!

Original price: $129.99

Sale price: $74.95 (42% off)

In need of a new microwave? You can grab this 1,000-watt Farberware model for 31% off right now. It features an LED display and a child lock function, and the sleek, stainless steel design looks gorgeous on your countertop, too.

Original price: $129.99

Sale price: $89.99 (31% off)

It’s the season for smoothies and frozen drinks, and this nutribullet Pro+ personal blender is a summer kitchen essential. It boasts a 1,200-watt motor and sharp blades that can pulverize ice and frozen fruit in seconds. Plus, its slender, space-saving design is perfect for smaller kitchens.

Original price: $129.99

Sale price: $79.99 (38% off)

If you prefer to get your daily produce intake in liquid form, this slow juicer from nutribullet will come in handy. It has a slim, compact design that’s ideal for smaller countertops, and its 3-inch wide chute can accommodate large chunks of fruits and veggies. And the best part? You can snag it for 41% off right now.

Original price: $199.99

Sale price: $117 (41% off)

For an appliance set that truly does it all, look no further than nutribullet’s Triple Prep System. Consisting of a 1,500-watt motor base and three different vessel attachments, this set functions as a full-size blender, a compact blender and a food processor. Simply switch out the vessel depending on your kitchen task, and you’ll be on your way to whipping up smoothies, salsas, nut milks, frozen drinks and more.

Original price: $229.99

Sale price: $179.99 (22% off)

This Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender is another great option for getting your daily smoothies in. It features a strong 1,000-watt motor that can puree produce to perfection, and there are two separate settings for making smoothies and crushing ice.

Original price: $99.99

Sale price: $79.99 (20% off)

What’s better than a bowl of homemade ice cream on a scorching summer day? Thanks to the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, you can whip up a batch of your favorite frozen treat whenever you want. It’s equipped with multiple settings, including “ice cream,” “sorbet,” “gelato” and “milkshake,” and you can add whatever mix-ins you like to each one.

Original price: $229

Sale price: $179.99 (21% off)

If your cookware is in need of a refresh, you can grab this Ninja Foodi NeverStick cookware set for 33% off. It comes with 12 pieces, including three skillets, two saucepans, a sauté pan and a stockpot, all made of hard-anodized aluminum that’s resistant to scratching.

Original price: $399.99

Sale price: $269.99 (33% off)

The Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine is the perfect way to elevate your morning coffee routine. This ultra-luxe machine features a touchscreen that allows you to select whatever drink strikes your fancy, from cappuccinos to lattes to Americanos. It also has a built-in coffee grinder and a hands-free milk steamer. Best of all, you can get it for $200 off the original price.

Original price: $999.95

Sale price: $799.95 (20% off)

Keep yourself hydrated with ice cold filtered water this summer with the help of the Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher, which is currently available for 30% off. It holds up to six cups of water, and the SmartLight indicator will let you know when it’s time for a filter change.

Original price: $32.79

Sale price: $22.79 (30% off)

Looking to take the plunge into sous vide cooking? If so, you’ll need a good sous vide circulator — like this Breville Joule Turbo version, for example. Available for $50 off the original price, this sous vide machine features an “Autopilot” mode that takes the guesswork out of cooking meats, veggies and more. It also connects to an app which will guide you to over 1,000 recipes with step-by-step instructions for each one.

Original price: $249.95

Sale price: $199.95 (20% off)

