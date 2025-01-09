Old Christmas trees enrich lives of zoo's animals

John Devine - BBC News, Cambridgeshire
·2 min read
Riki, the lesser spot nosed Guenon, a small fawny coloured monkey with a white chest, neck and nose, with orange eyes and black pupils sits on top of a Christmas tree nibbling some nuts that were scattered over it for him to find.
Riki, the lesser spot-nosed Guenon at the zoo has been foraging for nuts sprinkled on the spruce [Helen Black/Hamerton Zoo]

A zoo has received nearly 50 donated Christmas trees as part of an annual appeal to help enrich the lives of its animals.

Hamerton Zoo Park in Cambridgeshire put out a request to the public for used trees which the animals enjoy in a variety of ways.

Bears and tigers like to rip them up, while small primates and possums love to hunt for food that staff hide amongst the tree's branches.

Cathy Evans, 26, the head of small mammals at the zoo, said: "Every day we try and find ways to make our animals work a bit differently, it can bring out natural behaviours that they perhaps wouldn't get in captivity."

A light brown gibbon called Franco stands on the frame of a wooden climbing frame next to a 2m (6ft) high Christmas tree in his enclosure. The tree is decorated with sliced red, orange and yellow peppers and some red apples that look a bit like bauble decorations.
Franco the Gibbon enjoys feeding on the peppers and apple baubles on a donated Christmas tree [Hamerton Zoo Park]
Cathy Evans smiles at the camera. She has dark hair and is wearing a green fleece with a matching shirt beneath. She is standing in a bird aviary with a Christmas tree visible behind her.
Cathy Evans said she has been "blown away" with the amount of trees donated by the public [John Devine/BBC]

Hamerton Zoo Park sits in 25 acres of Cambridgeshire countryside south of Peterborough.

The zoo started appealing for used Christmas trees in 2021, after keepers came up with a plan to help improve and stimulate the lives of their animals.

"The trees are brilliant for us, the hyenas, tigers and bears love to jump into them and literally tear them up," said keeper Ms Evans.

Laika the brown Syrian bear wrestles with an old spruce. The bear is light brown and is on her back with an old Christmas tree on her tummy, she has four large paws on the tree and is in an enclosure with large concrete tubes which she uses as a tunnel just behind her.
Laika the brown Syrian bear enjoys wrestling with an old spruce to find hidden bits of fish [Hamerton Zoo Park]

Ms Evans said she has been blown away with the amount of tree donations that the zoo gets.

"This is our third year of doing it and it makes so much sense as the trees don't end up in landfill which is a complete waste," she said.

"We do rigorously comb through the branches of the trees before distributing them to make sure no baubles, tinsel or fairies have been accidently left behind, but it is such a joy to see the difference a simple Christmas tree can make to our animals," she added.

A golden possum called Pauline is fascinated with the new edition to her pen, as she looks on to a Christmas tree whilst sitting on a branch which goes over the top of it. The possum is a light yellow/orange colour has a long tail and jet black eyes.
Cathy Evans says donating the trees also keeps them out landfill, which helps the environment [Hamerton Zoo Park]

The zoo had more than 100 trees donated to it last year, and so far it has received nearly 50 this year and more keep arriving every day.

Ms Evans, who has been a keeper at the zoo since 2020, said staff also spray perfumes on the trees to give the animals "another level of interest".

She said: "Some like musky fragrances others prefer floral or fruity scents, we have a whole range of eau de toilette products, so the keepers go home smelling a million dollars too."

Follow Cambridgeshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Latest Stories

  • Waste Not Want Not! Animals At Noah's Ark Zoo Munch Through Trees To Help With Christmas Cleanup

    Waste Not Want Not! Animals At Noah's Ark Zoo Munch Through Trees To Help With Christmas Cleanup. Animals at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Wraxall, North Somerset have been helping with the post-Christmas cleanup. The zoo asks people to drop off their old Christmas trees so they can be used as "enrichment" for the animals. In addition to being used as play things for the zoo’s magnificent beasts some trees are turned into chippings for the spectacled bears and rhinos. The animals just love the pine scent! Its African bull elephants replicate natural behaviours they might normally engage in on the savannah by munching through branches. The scheme began in 2021, with as many as 3,000 people dropping their trees off for the animals in 2024. This year the zoo will have a Christmas tree drop off point in its car park until 26 January. They do ask that people check to remove decorations from the tree before dropping it off!

  • Fishermen catch and release tiger shark; actions prompt public scorn

    Australian shore fishermen aiming to catch something for the freezer instead landed an 11.5-foot tiger shark, then cheerfully posed for photos before releasing it. They probably weren’t expecting the fallout from the catch and release, but they got an earful as their actions…

  • Can you spot the hiding cougar ready to attack?

    Editor’s Note: A version of this post was first published on July 7, 2020. A hard-to-spot mountain lion patiently waits for the right moment to attack an elk feeding in a gully at the Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico in a photo posted by the refuge.…

  • Trump blames Newsom for California’s raging wildfires

    President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…

  • How Ontario’s new home renovation savings program will work

    The Ford government is set to offer rebates for home renovations and new appliances to improve energy efficiency in Ontario homes. As CBC’s Lane Harrison explains, this is part of a new home renovation savings program.

  • 34 Surreal Photos Showing The Devastating Damage From The Los Angeles Fires: "This Is A Hurricane Of Fire"

    "This is a hurricane of fire."

  • Scientists Found Astonishing Lost Landforms Hidden a Half-Mile Beneath the Sea

    Seismic technology has revealed secrets of the Earth from a million years ago.

  • Sunset Boulevard in ruins: Fire's massive scale comes into focus in Pacific Palisades

    In the catastrophic Palisades fire, one of the city's iconic thoroughfares was severely damaged and large swaths of homes were reduced to smoldering rubble.

  • This alien plant is lethal for the environment. Now it’s being turned into a plastic to regrow forests

    Invasive plant species cost the global economy billions of dollars. In Kenya, water hyacinth may have finally met its match.

  • Hollywood Hills fire breaks out as deadly wildfires burn out of control across Los Angeles area

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fast-moving fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, threatening one of Los Angeles' most iconic spots as firefighters battled to get under control three other major blazes that killed five people, put 130,000 people under evacuation orders and ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to inland Pasadena.

  • Los Angeles fires: 2nd blaze spurs evacuations

    A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.

  • Cameras Capture Actor’s Heroics as Wildfire Rips Through Celebrity L.A. Haven

    Actor Steve Guttenberg was spotted helping clear a path for Los Angelenos to evacuate from the celebrity haven of Pacific Palisades as a dangerous wildfire, exacerbated by windstorms, forced at least 30,000 people in the area to evacuate. The fast-burning wildfire in Los Angeles broke out on Tuesday morning, as the region faced a “life-threatening” windstorm caused by the notorious Santa Ana winds. The blaze has burned at least 1,262 acres, according to the most recent update from CalFire. As th

  • MAGA Blames Homeless in Deranged California Fires Theory

    MAGA nation is pinning blame for California’s wildfires on Democrats, as well as a less typical target: the state’s homeless population. The popular far-right X account @LibsOfTikTok, which has over 3.9 million followers, is pushing the bizarre theory as blazes rage across Southern California on Wednesday, forcing 80,000 people to evacuate. A post from the account pointed to reporting from the past several years showing that some fires break out at the state’s homeless encampments when the inhab

  • Trail closed in Nanaimo, B.C., for public safety after 'aggressive' cougar sightings

    NANAIMO, B.C. — The Regional District of Nanaimo in British Columbia says it's temporarily closing a hiking trail due to the presence of an "aggressive" cougar.

  • California governor says Pacific Palisades wildfire has destroyed many structures as winds kick up

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire whipped up by extreme winds swept through a Los Angeles hillside dotted with celebrity residences Tuesday, burning homes in Pacific Palisades and prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands. In the frantic haste to get to safety, roadways were clogged and scores of people abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot, some toting suitcases.

  • 13 Cars That Owners Are Most Likely To Keep for 15 Years or More

    With today's inflated car prices, Americans are more apt to hold on to their cars longer and even drive them into the ground if necessary. Find More: 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are...

  • A tale of two presidents: How L.A. fires show the difference between Biden and Trump

    President Biden stood next to Gov. Gavin Newsom and pledged full federal support as fires burned through Los Angeles County. President-elect Donald Trump took to social media and blamed 'Newscum.'

  • California wildfire map: Track the Palisades Fire as evacuations ordered in Los Angeles

    Evacuation orders went into effect in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, with multiple homes under immediate threat on Tuesday.

  • Argentinosaurus Was Almost Half as Long as a Football Field

    Argentinosaurus is one of the largest known dinosaurs to have ever walked the Earth, and its sheer size captures the imagination of scientists and enthusiasts alike.

  • US will keep protecting more than 2,000 Rocky Mountain grizzly bears

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration will continue protecting about 2,000 grizzly bears in four Rocky Mountain states despite objections from Republican-led states, U.S. wildlife officials said Wednesday.