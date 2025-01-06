‘Old people baby names’ are the 2025 trend we didn’t know we needed

As we head into 2025, it seems like this year’s new parents are reaching back in time—not just for nostalgia but for names that carry a certain strength. In an uncertain world, what better way to prepare your child for the future than by giving them a name steeped in grit, tenacity, and timeless resilience? Move over, Kayden and Mia—here comes Walter, Mabel, and Ethel, ready to make their mark with vintage charm and a sense of history.

We’ve seen trends come and go in the baby name world, but this one? It feels like it’s here to stay. There’s something so right now about giving your little bundle of joy a name that nods to the past while setting them up for a standout future.

2025: The year of the “AARP baby”

Old-fashioned baby names—think Edith, Harold, and Eleanor—have been creeping back onto birth certificates for a while now, but in 2025, they’ve officially hit their stride. This trend has parents everywhere swapping modern, trendy monikers for ones that sound like they belong in a well-loved family album or a classic novel.

And honestly? We’re obsessed. There’s just something about the image of a chubby-cheeked toddler named Agnes toddling into the new year with a name that carries as much history as it does personality.

Related: The most unique celebrity baby names of 2024

The appeal of Depression-era names

Let’s be real: We live in a time when grit feels like the ultimate survival skill. So, it’s no wonder parents are turning to names that evoke the kind of strength and resourcefulness our grandparents and great-grandparents embodied. A name like Arthur or Beatrice doesn’t just sound classic—it feels like a name that’s built to last. It’s as if these names come with a built-in “we’ve survived worse” attitude, ready to face the challenges of the 21st century.

A trend fueled by TikTok and nostalgia

If you’re wondering why you’ve been hearing about this trend nonstop, thank TikTok. Creators like @jen_hamilton have taken the “old person baby name” trend viral, blending humor with heartwarming commentary about names like Norman, Ethel, and Eugene. It’s the perfect blend of comedy and culture, and parents everywhere are embracing the hilarity and charm of sending their toddlers into preschool with names that sound like they should come with a well-worn library card and a love of crossword puzzles.

But it’s more than just laughs—there’s something deeply nostalgic about this trend. In a world that often feels chaotic and uncertain, choosing a name from the past can feel grounding. It’s like wrapping your baby in a vintage quilt—comforting, timeless, and steeped in tradition.

Baby names with history and personality

This year, parents aren’t just naming their kids—they’re making statements. A vintage name says, “This child has roots. They have history. They’ll grow up knowing they’re connected to something bigger than themselves.” And with options like Hazel, Walter, and Marjorie, the possibilities are as charming as they are meaningful.

Need inspiration? Here are some top contenders we’re loving for 2025:

Girls : Clara, Dorothy, Florence, Mabel, Ruth, and Winifred.

Boys: Albert, Bernard, Harold, Norman, Stanley, and Theodore.

These names aren’t just retro—they’re refreshingly unexpected. They bring a sense of nostalgia while giving today’s babies names that feel distinct, full of character, and rich in meaning. Plus, imagine all the adorable nicknames (Winnie! Teddy!) that will come with them.

What these names say about modern parenting

Naming a baby is never just about the name. It’s about what that name represents. And this trend feels like a quiet rebellion against the fleeting, fast-paced culture we live in.Choosing a classic name is a way of saying, “We value depth, legacy, and a sense of connection to the past.” It’s a way of rooting our children in something timeless and enduring—something that feels solid in a world that often doesn’t.

It’s also a nod to the idea that individuality doesn’t have to come from shock value. Sure, there’s an undeniable charm to a baby Bernard, but there’s also something deeply reassuring about choosing a name that has stood the test of time. Because sometimes, the boldest choice is simply choosing something with meaning.

Are we all just nostalgic Millennials?

Of course, we can’t talk about this trend without admitting that many of these parents are Millennials—arguably the most nostalgic generation alive. We’ve been bringing back vinyl records, Polaroid cameras, and ‘90s sitcoms, so is it really a surprise that we’re naming our kids after our grandparents?

But there’s more to it than just a love of all things retro. For many parents, these names are deeply personal. They’re a way to honor family legacies, find inspiration in the strength of those who came before us, and give our children something meaningful to carry forward.

Related: ‘Nutella’ and other banned baby names in the US

The future of baby names

As we look ahead to the rest of 2025, one thing is clear: the days of trendy, hyper-modern baby names are fading. Instead, parents are embracing the classics—the kind of names that feel just as at home in a history book as they do in a kindergarten classroom. And we couldn’t be happier.

So here’s to all the little Bernards and Ednas heading into 2025 with their timeless names and their bright futures. Because at the end of the day, choosing a baby name isn’t just about following trends—it’s about finding a name that feels like home. And these vintage names? They do just that.