Old photos of seaside town to go on display

John Strickland said there was a "real interest" in local history [BBC]

Historic photos and documents from the past 140 years at a seaside town are set to go on display in a new town archive.

The collection of Burnham-on-Sea photos, postcards, slides and maps will be on display alongside other historic photos at the Burnham Community Centre.

The centre will display the archive from 11 May, which also marks the 40th anniversary of the North Sedgemoor Local History Group.

John Strickland, chair of the history group, said: "The whole building is going to be taken over by history."

Mr Strickland's father founded the history group in 1984.

Later, Mr Strickland took over as chairman of the group when he retired.

He said looking at old photographs "brings back memories" of his childhood.

"I can remember when there were tea and coffee stands on the beach and they had to move them when the tide came in. It was amazing," he said.

Mr Strickland said up to 100 people come to the history group's meetings.

"There's a real interest in local history," he added.

"The one thing people love is the 'now and then' photographs.

"We have people from Australia getting in touch who went to school in Burnham.

"When you get to a certain age you think about your childhood. It brings back memories."

