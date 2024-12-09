How old is too old to be shoveling snow this winter? Adults over 45 may want to be cautious

The season for snowfall has already begun in several parts of the country and one of the most laborious chores related to the winter weather is snow shoveling.

Though the task may just be another household chore to some, snow shoveling can be dangerous, and even fatal, to individuals with underlying health conditions. According to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, nearly 200,000 adults were treated in emergency rooms for snow shovel-related accidents between 1990-2006, and more than 1,600 deaths were reported during that timeframe.

Snow shoveling is a vigorous activity and puts a lot of demand on the body's heart and musculoskeletal system, Bethany Barone Gibbs, an epidemiology and biostatistics professor at West Virginia University and volunteer with the American Heart Association, said. Individuals with heart conditions are more likely to have a cardiac event when snow shoveling and people with musculoskeletal conditions or impaired balance are at higher risk for fall injuries.

Gibbs said individuals with these conditions should get help from someone in good health to complete the chore. But if snow shoveling must be done, shovel a little at a time, take breaks and dress appropriately.

Here's what to know.

How old is too old to be shoveling snow?

"I wouldn't want to draw a line in the sand with an age cutoff," Gibbs said when asked who should and should not be snow shoveling. "Someone very young with a heart or musculoskeletal condition should not shovel snow, while someone who is older but very fit and without heart of musculoskeletal conditions might be fine to shovel snow."

When it comes to those more at risk when snow shoveling, a American Heart Association spokesperson said all adults over the age of 45 should be cautious. When it comes to health conditions, the association also advised extra care for people with known or suspected heart disease, high blood pressure and/or high cholesterol. People who regularly smoke, are very inactive, obese and/or habitually sedentary should be wary when snow shoveling, too.

How does snow shoveling put a strain on the heart?

There are five main stressors put on the heart when snow shoveling, retired American Heart Association expert Dr. Barry Franklin said in a news release:

Static exertion that involves the contraction of muscles without movement in the surrounding joints

Arm work, which is more taxing on the heart than leg work

Strained body while lifting heavy loads, during which most people unknowingly hold their breath, which increases heart rate and blood pressure

Legs not in motion or not in frequent motion can lead to pooling of blood in the lower part of the body, so it is not getting back to the heart for oxygenation

Cold air causes constriction of blood vessels, disproportionately raising blood pressure and constricting coronary arteries

What are common symptoms of a cardiac event?

According to the American Heart Association, common symptoms of a cardiac event, like a heart attack, include chest pain or pressure, lightheadedness, heart palpitations and irregular heart rhythms.

If you experience any of these symptoms while conducting yard work this winter, stop the activity. If the symptoms don't stop immediately, call 911.

How do you reduce injury while snow shoveling?

The first, and perhaps most obvious answer is asking someone else to do the outdoor chore, but if that cannot be done, there are safety precautions that can be followed.

In the news release, Franklin advised people to push or sweep snow, rather than lifting and throwing it. This involves less bodily exertion. And if the wind is blowing, be extra careful. Wind makes temperatures feel colder than it actually is and has effects on the body.

Automated snow blowers are also safer and quicker to use than shovels. Research shows, according to the American Heart Association, that using a snow blower raises the heat rate to around 120 beats per minute, in comparison to a heart rate of around 170 beats per minute when shoveling.

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

