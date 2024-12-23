Older Adults Are Sharing The "Outdated" Tech They Still Use Today Because They Cannot Stand The Modern Versions

While some modern inventions and updates are amazing (I don't know where I'd be without GPS), others can be downright frustrating, making us miss seemingly "outdated" technology. A while back, we posted about those "older" gadgets that folks still use to this day because they just work better. Here are a few more that older adults still own and will never get rid of.

1."When I joined my current company, we were all allotted a sum of money for earphones/headphones of our choice, and the majority of people went for AirPods while I got a nice pair of wired overheads. I thought, why bother charging something I will only use when sitting by my computer anyway? The same people who laughed at me had later asked to borrow my headphones for meetings when their pods had connectivity issues or low batteries. No such worries for me!"

2."Clock radio. I found one from the 1980s in a discount store. It has dials and knobs to make things work. I don't need WiFi, and it works great."

3."I prefer to pay my bills via check. A hard copy of expenditures is quick and easy to access. Most places keep trying to force an online/electronic payment. I also find that writing a check or paying cash makes it much easier to stay within budget."

4."Pyrex used to make these smaller-sized round dishes with lids that are perfect for single-serving casseroles, heating up leftovers, or steaming veggies in the microwave. They're oven and microwave-safe and have no plastic! I buy them at thrift stores and garage sales whenever I see them because of how useful they are."

5."My all-time old thing to use is a fountain pen and old-style ink to write letters and cards that you send in the post/mail."

6."I started wearing a Fitbit-style watch this year, and I have since LOST IT. I can't tell you how much I miss having a WATCH. Just look at your wrist; you've got the time and date! No need to find your phone, punch in a passcode, and search on a screen for the time/date!"

7."Automobiles. I do not like the new way to start cars using a push button. More cars are stolen than ever before. Give me keys! I'd also like to be able to crank a car window down in case of an emergency. That's gone forever. Now, you have to carry a special tool that will break your window into a million little pieces."

8."Corded power tools, drills, saws, vacuums, and routers, preferably more than 20 years old. I often buy them at estate sales. Cordless battery-powered junk will last two winters, tops."

9."I prefer to use an MP3 player rather than listening to music on my phone. My MP3 is smaller and more portable, clips onto things, and the battery doesn't run down as quickly as my phone. Plus, I can put music from my CDs on it, which I can't do with my phone. I like to spread out my music library among my different devices: my phone, desktop, and MP3 player, so that if something happens to one device, I won't lose the entire music library that I spent a lot of time and money building up!"

10."As an avid reader, I still prefer to hold a physical copy of the book in my hands. Additionally, I take notes faster by hand (and I can also use shorthand) than typing."

"I agree about the books. Trying to read a book on a Kindle is just not the same. Sure, it’s more convenient when you’re traveling or trying to read in a light that is not bright, but I still love books, especially from the library, since they are free!"

11."A mercury oral thermometer from the '60s. It's been handled with extreme care for decades because it's dangerous if broken but incredibly accurate and easy to read."

12."VCR. The Disney and other VHS tapes were cheap at thrift stores, and my kids couldn't scratch a VHS tape. I bought the VCR in 1997, and it has worked up until this year. I am going to take it apart and see if I can get it going for a few more years."

13."In two years, I went through two 'high-quality' irons that leaked constantly and just weren't very good. When a relative died, and we cleaned out his house, I claimed his rarely-used 1970s iron. I still use it 15 years later, and it's never let me down."

14."I've been buying the same brand of notepad calendars from Staples for the better part of 15 years now, and it's always hanging from the wall right next to my desk. Much easier to deal with than the calendar app on my phone."

15."Windows 7. It horrifies people when I tell them, but I'm a Sims 2 girlie, and I've seen too many people who can't get their games to work on newer systems. I'm not risking my 2012 underhood until I absolutely have to."

16."Paper newspapers. There is nothing like grabbing the newspaper in the wee hours of the morning and reading it in a quiet house while sipping on a hot cup of coffee. It just reminds me of a simpler time."

17."My daughter is using her grandmother's KitchenAid mixer, which has to be at least 35 years old, and it's still just like new."

—mmc888 "My best friend's aunt passed away a few years ago and left him her old KitchenAid from the '80s. He had it sitting in a closet, so he is letting me indefinitely borrow it, as she would be happy it's getting used. It runs circles around all the new ones I've ever used! It can handle heavy dough, whereas the new ones start smelling like burning plastic pretty quickly." —atduvall11 u/killercherry99 / Via reddit.com

18."My Rolodex is still in use today to keep addresses, phone numbers, business contacts, and every doctor we have ever seen. The phone can be lost, the cloud may disappear, and the computer can crash, but Rolodex has every number we need."

19."My coffee pot! Good old Mr. Coffee. I even went as far as to get a used one off of my Buy Nothing group because the newer one I bought at Target overwhelmed me when I was trying to figure out how to work it."

20."I use a paper grade book and attendance log in addition to the online grade book. One semester the online system went on the fritz and deleted entire classes during finals week. I was the only one of my colleagues not in a full panic."

21."Fax machine. As a physician, fax machines are still the best way to communicate with other doctors. The replacement options are more expensive, don't result in a paper referral that can be easily read, and have more confidentiality problems."

22."I own so many DVDs. I have streaming services, but there are some films you just can't get on them. Plus, they can take them off at any time."

