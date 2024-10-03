Older People Are Sharing Something They Did Growing Up That Today's Generation Will NEVER Understand

Every generation says, at some point, "Life used to be so much simpler when I was young." But now, with soooo much technology, the lives of kids today truly feel drastically different now than; for example, the difference between 2004 and now feels much bigger than the difference between 1994 and 1974.

A young woman sits comfortably on an inflatable chair, talking on a phone. The chair has star patterns, and there are numerous photos on the wall behind her
Recently, Redditor Gsquat was interested in just how different things are now compared to life in the '80s and '90s when they asked: "What's something you did growing up that today's generation will NEVER understand?"

Young boy listening to a portable CD player in a car, with a girl sitting behind him. The image evokes nostalgia from the 1990s
The thread got 2.8K comments. Below are the top, best, and most-often repeated things that older folks grew up with that today's kids just wouldn't understand:

1."Spending hours making mixtapes from the radio and waiting for your favorite song to play on the radio just to hit record."

A young girl, from the 1980s, with blonde hair in a ponytail, wearing a striped blouse and green skirt, turns on a vintage boombox on a wooden shelf
2."Organized my activities around TV show times because once the program was shown, there were no reruns the next day, no VCR, no internet or streaming, nothing. You snooze, you lose."

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer sitting on a couch and chairs, watching TV in a living room
3."Checking which movies were showing at what theaters and time in newspapers."

A man and woman read a newspaper outside a brightly lit theater marquee at night. The marquee lights create a vibrant backdrop.
4."Having to actually memorize phone numbers or using a map to get around... now it’s all about apps and Google Maps. Crazy times, right?"

A man in a casual shirt and backpack holds a map while looking thoughtfully into the distance on a sunny street
5."I went outside when I was bored and just did stuff."

Two boys on bicycles on a suburban street. One wears a light shirt and denim shorts, while the other wears a striped shirt, white t-shirt, and a cap
6."Taking pictures, then waiting for them to be developed to see if they turned out okay. Then, finding the whole roll of film is someone's thumb cause they didn't know how to hold the camera."

Mail-in Kodak film processing envelope with spaces for customer details, film type, quantity, and pricing. Total price written manually as $4.11
7."I used to blow into video game cartridges to make them work. If a game wasn’t loading, you’d take it out, blow into it like your life depended on it, and somehow that fixed it, lol. Kids today will never get how that little trick saved so many games from not working!"

A large pile of classic Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) game cartridges, including titles like "Mortal Kombat," "Mario Kart," and "Mega Man."
8."The simple reality of wondering something and not knowing the answer for days, if not weeks later."

A young man, dressed in a plaid shirt, stands thoughtfully while holding onto a chain-link fence
9."Having to use the TV Guide to know what was going to be on TV."

Promotional image for "Moesha" season premiere. Text: "Be there when two worlds collide. Brandy and Moesha come face to face for the first time. UPN, 8pm, UPN 15, TV PG."

opking

10."Having to converse with your crush/SO's parents in order to talk to them because we all had home phones and parents always picked up first 😂."

Teenager in casual hoodie and jeans on a bed, talking on a corded phone in a 1990s bedroom setting with stuffed toys and a school bag in the background
11."I used to buy cigarettes for my mom and got to keep the change. I used the change to buy candy that day or wait until the next time to get soda and candy. I used to get clear cream soda with dropped M&Ms. Yummy!"

A man stands behind the counter of a convenience store stocked with various products, including alcohol bottles, chewing gum, and candy bars

gokism

gokism

12."Calling a number to find out the time or temperature."

Sign displaying phone numbers for Time of Day (312-936-3636) and Weather (312-936-1212) from Illinois Bell, with a charge for calls to downtown Chicago

13."Snow that lasts most of the winter. I grew up in New Jersey, where we used to make some epic snow caves and regularly get multiple 18-plus-inch storms! My kids are lucky to see 6 good inches in a season."

A person wearing colorful winter clothing stands facing a large snow-covered mound near snowy trees and a small roofed structure in a winter landscape
14."Having to actually talk to people face to face, like no texting or selfies, just raw awkwardness and random hangouts."

Group of friends from the 80s, casually dressed in vibrant clothing and hairstyles, gathered and chatting happily indoors
15."Browsing through the Sears Wish Book catalog (toys mostly for the Christmas season). Good times."

The Great American Wish Book 1992 cover shows children gathered around Santa Claus in a cozy, festive room. The catalog is from Sears

16."Prank calls before caller ID and *69. Also, *69."

Bart Simpson on a phone prank call, saying, "Yes, I'm looking for a friend of mine. Last name: Jazz. First name: Hugh."
17."Trusting that someone would show up on time when you've made plans."

A bustling indoor shopping mall with multiple stores and shoppers walking around. The shops include a sports store, a watch shop, and others. The scene is lively
18."Writing letters to people and getting replies in the mail."

A hand is peeling a U.S. Flag Forever postage stamp from a roll and placing it onto an envelope
19."Playing outside without constant supervision from 6 years old and on. I would play for hours and hours outside in the woods and fields around my house. These days, I don't know a single parent that would allow their 8-year-old to play by themselves without constantly checking on them every 5–10 mins."

Two children catching butterflies with a net in a meadow
20.Having to manually turn a hand crank to raise and lower the car windows.

Photo of a manual car window crank handle on a car door panel

21."Having a written list of family and friends' phone numbers."

A hand writing "John Doe, 123 Any Street, Any City, USA, 555-5555" in a contact book
22."Using dial-up internet 🙃."

Retro America Online (AOL) connection screen displaying step-by-step icons for a dial-up internet connection. Text: "Connecting to America Online... Connecting using TCP/IP."
23."Having a shared set of facts and cultural touchstones. There were three TV stations that had the news on once a day and were judged by their accuracy and impartiality. Political talk shows were on Sundays only with actual experts. We disagreed about policy, but we agreed on what the facts were. Someone like Trump never would be even considered, at all, a real candidate for president."

Tom Brokaw on the set of NBC Nightly News, sitting casually with his arms crossed and smiling. Multiple monitors and NBC Nightly News logos are visible
24."Having to go down to your buddies' houses and knock on the door and ask the parents if they could come out and play."

A boy wearing a light jacket and jeans is knocking on a door
25.And lastly, "Saturday morning cartoons!"

Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, Animal, and Rowlf from Muppet Babies play with toys in a nursery
You can read the original thread on Reddit.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

