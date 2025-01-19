Older shoppers love this folding step stool for getting in and out of cars — it’s down to $29

It's portable, lightweight and also helps you get whatever you need from that top shelf.

There are some of us who hit the genetic jackpot when it comes to height — and are able to do magical things like reach the top shelf in the kitchen cupboard. And there are some of us who've gotten older and need help with everyday things like getting in and out of the bed or car. If you fit either of these categories, plus are concerned about balance issues, meet what we call, "The Answer." It's the TreeLen Folding Step Stool, and while it won't help you leap tall buildings in a single bound, you will be able to get to that plastic wrap, and confidently take that first step in the morning. Grab it now while it's on sale for just $29 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At $29 this is just a few bucks shy of the lowest price it's been — and that was during Black Friday. So it's still a great deal for the peace of mind you'll get from a step stool that features a non-slip design and four secure and stable legs that grip the floor. Plus, it only weighs 6 lbs but can hold up to 330 lbs.

Why do I need this? 🧐

You want the ability to reach what you want without having to ask someone for help, or worse — having to go without if you're by yourself. Standing on your tip-toes can be a precarious and potentially dangerous alternative, and who wants to lug a step ladder around the house? A step stool is a much more appealing and safe option, and once you're done with it, you can fold this 6-lb wonder up and store it away until the next time.

It's also a must-have if you're a senior or caretaker, as it can bridge the gap between the car and the ground, or the bed and the floor. One customer said: "Bought this to help my elderly mother get in and out of the car. It is the perfect height. The legs open and close for compact storage. The legs open facing out at an angle for added support and safety." And speaking of cars, another reported: "Very well built, easy to fold and deploy, very sturdy. I bought the first one for my RV and liked it so much I bought a second to help wash the cars ... I'm short, could reach the middle of the roof. Great product."

The Treelen Folding Step Stool is portable and has a non-slip surface. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers say that the TreeLen Folding Step Stool is a step above the rest, giving it a five-star review.

Pros 👍

"Very well made," shared a happy shopper. "Folds and unfolds well. Helps a 72-year-old man regain use of the cabinet above the refrigerator. Very handy kitchen tool. Stores nicely in the space next to the fridge. No longer will I have to use that darn stepladder."

This athletic fan agreed: "Lightweight but solid ... I use this as a lunge platform for my home gym. It’s extremely solid with great grippage and with the handle makes it easy to pick up and move around. I love the size which doesn’t take up a lot of room."

"Ridiculously durable," reported a third. "I purchased this a while ago for my dad to get in and out of his Kubota tractor, and today, while pulling the tractor out of his barn — he accidentally ran it over. This is a three-ton tractor, and the stool made it through 100% unscathed. Not a scratch."

It's even great for pets! "I bought this for myself to use in the kitchen," said this reviewer. "But then I needed it more to help my dog get into the car without slipping. I love the versatility of the stool and its sturdiness."

Cons 👎

"Very nice and sturdy step," said this customer. "My only complaint, and it is a mixed blessing, is the little nobs that you have to pinch to open and close the legs. I have never liked these but they make the legs very stable and do not allow them to flop while they are folded down nor opened up."

"The step stool is very sturdy, and very wide, with a good depth so that I can place my whole foot onto it," according to this final reviewer. "The only thing that I dislike about the step stool is that the top is a little rough, but I can live with that, especially since my foot does not slip. I would definitely recommend buying this step stool."

