Olivia Rodrigo just hard launched her relationship in the prettiest sheer slip dress

Call us nosey, but we love hearing all about our fave celebrities' love lives. From Taylor and Travis to Sabrina and Barry and Dua and Callum. And while speculating about who is dating who in Hollywood is all well and good, nothing beats an official relationship confirmation straight from the horse's mouth.

Many A-listers opt for a subtle Instagram post, while others go all out with a red carpet appearance at a major industry event. Which is exactly what Olivia Rodrigo did when she casually showed up at the Venice Film Festival yesterday [Thursday 29 August] to accompany her actor boyfriend, Louis Partridge, who is in the Italian city to promote his upcoming Apple TV series, Disclaimer.

While we haven't fully calmed down about the fact the pop star just hard launched her relationship, we *need* to talk about the slip dress Olivia wore for the occasion.

olivia rodrigo and louis partridge's hard launch is all i will think about this monthpic.twitter.com/LOignxlFBa — rie (@huntzberqer) August 29, 2024

Nailing Italian riviera chic, Olivia opted for an elegant semi-sheer design that featured a black mesh lace overlay embroidered with black floral motifs over a nude underlayer. A 3D black corsage was fastened at the centre of the scoop neckline, further ticking off the moody blooms brief that's a huge autumn winter fashion trend after being spotted on the AW24 runways at Loewe, Miu Miu, Giambattista Valli and Erdem.

As well as carrying a black box clutch bag, Olivia added a slick of bright red lipstick and black rectangular sunglasses perched on the end of her nose. This look oozed easy glamour and has immediately become inspo for all our upcoming date night dressing dilemmas.

Shop similar black semi-sheer slip dresses here:

Or, layer a nude slip under this Topshop lace dress and you'll easily recreate Olivia's look for a fraction of the price:

Louis matched Olivia in a smart grey suit and cream button-down shirt featuring oversized lapels. Did someone say cute couple alert?!

