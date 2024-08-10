Olivia Wilde, 40, loves CeraVe, and its bestselling eye cream is on sale for $11

'Gentle and simple': A celeb- and derm-approved brand that battles fine lines? There's a reason for 41,000+ 5-star reviews — and it's nearly 50% off.

If you've been around the beauty block a few times, you probably know that perking up your complexion is getting a lot easier. Among the most popular brands? CeraVe — and it is definitely having a moment. Widely celebrated by dermatologists, beauty editors and skin-care enthusiasts, the No. 1 bestselling CeraVe eye repair cream is formulated to reduce dryness and the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It's also fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic. Right now, you can get all of that for just $11, down from $20 — that's nearly 50% off.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

An Amazon No. 1 bestseller in eye treatment creams, CeraVe is one of those tried-and-true gems, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. That means you can help turn back the hands of time for less than an Alexander Hamilton, without having to fork over hundreds for costly in-office treatments or intensive facials and peels. It's even in our list of best eye creams of 2024.

Why do I need this? 🤔

When celebrities like Olivia Wilde rave about a beauty brand, we're all ears. "I use the cheapest possible skin care — not because it's cheap, but because it's the best," Olivia Wilde has said. "Dermatologists have recommended it for years and I've never paid attention. But recently I started using Cetaphil cleanser and CeraVe moisturizer. They're gentle and simple."

This eye treatment is no exception to the brand's popularity. One formerly puffy-eyed fan said: "I swear this stuff has taken five years off my face. ... It's absolute magic!"

We're not sure if there's magic involved, but don't overlook the ingredients: Three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide work together to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn't contain: The eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, which means it won't clog pores.

Tone down dreaded circles and bags with this eye cream from Olivia Wilde's skin-care brand of choice. It's on sale for just $14. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Whether the culprit is a lack of sleep, stress, aging or genetics, shoppers swear their eyes look brighter and younger after using this product. Over 41,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

One shopper came to it via an ophthalmologist: "This eye cream was recommended to me by my eye doctor because I have very sensitive skin around my eyes that burns and peels. I have tried all the expensive department store brands and nothing helped. CeraVe was a miracle! It is very soothing and moisturizing. Makes the skin under my eyes smooth and supple again."

A second reviewer called it "Botox in a cream." Another reported: "This is the greatest product ever! I have such dark circles from stress, work and lack of sleep. After using this cream, as directed for five days, the dark circles started fading in a few days. Completely gone after one week. I'm telling everyone about this miracle cream. This worked so well. I can't tell you how pleased I am with this. I look five years younger now!"

"I've been cursed with dark circles that look like I have black eyes," said another grateful shopper. "The doctors tell me it is because of very thin skin and can't be helped, but I like CeraVe products and gave this cream a try ... It is moisturizing but, amazingly, I have noticed a difference in the very dark circles I have. I am very surprised to say that I actually do see improvement. I'll never be free of them, but this cream is well worth it to me. It's certainly worth trying. You might be as pleasantly surprised as I am."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers have a few tips. One reviewer warned: "If you have sensitive skin or eyes, it will irritate and burn a little." Echoed another, "Product starting to work. But a little irritation."

"The bottle is kind of small so it might run out fastish if you use it twice a day like me," revealed this user. "But I do think it is reasonable for its price." This shopper agreed that size matters: "It’s moisturizing, no scent, easy to blend out evenly, the only complaint is it's a small package so it will be used fast."

