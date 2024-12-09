Olivia Wilde: 'Social media will ruin the art of filmmaking'

The Booksmart and Don't Worry Darling director became the focus of intense online scrutiny herself after embarking on a relationship with pop star and actor Harry Styles when they worked together on the latter movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress turned filmmaker warned that the scrutiny of social media will lead to the death of riskier artistic choices in cinema as filmmakers will be worried online backlashes will damage their image. "Directors have to decide at a certain point do you want to be a celebrity or an artist," she said at the Red Sea Film Festival…