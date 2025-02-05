Olympic hockey player Sarah Nurse is Revlon's first Canadian brand ambassador: 'Incredible!'

The 30-year-old athlete shared the news while getting ready to play professional hockey for the Toronto Sceptres.

Sarah Nurse is adding makeup ambassador to her resumé. On Wednesday, the Canadian hockey player and Olympian announced on social media that she was partnering with Revlon as the brand's first Canadian ambassador. “Revlon was one of the first beauty brands that I ever worked with and it’s such a pinch me moment to be back with them again championing the ColorStay collection,” the 30-year-old athlete wrote in an Instagram post.

In a “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) style video, the Hamilton, Ont. Native said she’s been using ColorStay products during game days for the Toronto Sceptres.

“This face looks good before, during and after,” the self-proclaimed “makeup girlie” said.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to congratulate Nurse for her “full circle moment.”

“This is incredible and well deserved,” wrote Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter. We also love a full circle moment. Congrats girl!”

“Truth! You do look just as amazing after a game as you did before,” someone wrote. “Get after it girl! Congrats on the partnership.”

“Hell yes, this is sweet,” wrote TSN host Marissa Roberto.

Nurse has been a trailblazer in women’s hockey and the Professional Women’s Hockey League. As an olympic gold medalist, she’s been vocal about breaking barriers for Black women in hockey and the importance of representation.

"The first time I realized that I was a little bit different than the other people that I played hockey with, whether it was boys or girls, was in a girls' locker room," Nurse said in an interview with CBC Sports. "We were talking about hair, and they started talking about my hair and how my hair just didn't do the things that their hair would do.

Sarah Nurse is the new brand ambassador for Revlon Canada. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I remember one time I came into the locker room with my hair straight and everybody was obsessed with it. They couldn't even get enough of it; they said your hair looks so much better like that. I just remember thinking, that's not me, it's totally not me."

In 2020, Nurse and her Team Canada teammate Marie-Philip Poulin were immortalized with their own Barbie by Mattel and Tim Hortons.

“When you think of Barbie, you think of girls having that limitless potential and really believing they can be absolutely anything. And the partnership between Tim Hortons and Barbie is going to be so incredibly important,” Nurse told Hockey Canada. “To have a hockey-playing Barbie, to have a Barbie doll that is any type of athletic, really, is huge for girls. We want them to realize that being athletic and being sporty is cool and fun. And that girls can be athletic and still be little girls.”

