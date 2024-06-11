OMG! McDonald's is launching an Oreo Frappé and here's when you can get it

When it comes to all things Oreo, we consider ourselves connoisseurs. From one of our go to ice cream flavours, to making it into sushi (don't knock it till you try it), to having a few of the classic biscuits with an afternoon cup of tea, you literally can't go wrong with an Oreo. And so we are beyond excited to share Oreo is collaborating with one of our other favourite food brands - McDonald's, to release an Oreo Frappé.

The McDonald's Frappés are a delicious sweet treat to help us cool down in summer, and now there's an Oreo version heading to restaurants.

The new drink will feature the classic vanilla flavour Frappé base which is blended with ice and Oreo pieces, it's then topped with cream and Oreo pieces. Delicious.

McDonald's

This isn't the first time McDonald's has released a biscuit based Frappé in the UK.

Earlier in the year they caught everyone's attention with the Biscoff Frappé, which featured the vanilla flavour base which was blended with ice and Biscoff crumb, and then topped with a caramel flavoured cream and a Biscoff crumb dusting.

The new Oreo Frappé will be available in two sizes, regular for £3.09 and a large for £3.39.

The Frappé launches at all McDonald's restaurants in the UK and Ireland from 26th June and will be available throughout the summer up until 3rd September, so make sure you try it before the summer ends.

