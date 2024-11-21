One-Eyed Rescue Dog Waiting 4 Years for a Family Hopes to Get an Adopter as an Early Christmas Gift

Norberta the pit bull mix is one of countless shelter pets that Chewy Claus and Best Friends Animal Society hopes to find homes for this holiday season.

Chewy Norberta the rescue dog

Animals are getting their own Santa just for them this holiday season.

Chewy Claus is back for another year. The wintertime program from Chewy is focused on making pets' wishes come true. From now through Dec. 20, pets can write a letter to Chewy Claus requesting whatever their heart desires. Chewy plans to do its best to fulfill as many holiday wishes as possible. For each letter submitted to Chewy Claus, Chewy will also donate a pound of pet food ( up to 600,000 pounds) to one of its nonprofit partners.

Chewy launched the Chewy Claus program in 2022 and has received over 500,000 letters over the past two holiday seasons. Among those letters were numerous requests from rescue pets asking for forever homes.

One of those animals is Norberta, a 10-year-old pit bull mix who has been waiting for a home for over four years. The dog currently resides at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah but hopes to finish 2024 in a forever home.

Chewy Norberta the pit bull mix at Best Friends Animal Society

Before arriving at Best Friends, Norberta lived at a kill shelter, where her medical issues — an eye ulcer and the need for knee surgery — and lack of adopter interest landed her on the euthanasia list. Best Friends pulled Norberta from the shelter and added her to their no-kill facility, where she received the knee surgery and eye removal she needed to thrive. Unfortunately, even though Norberta is energetic and healthy today, she still hasn't attracted any adoption applications.

This year, Chewy Claus is highlighting Norberta's story and offering to help her travel anywhere in the U.S. for a future adopter.

Chewy Norberta the adoptable dog

Chewy Claus is helping other homeless pets like Norberta by partnering with Best Friends to provide free adoptions at participating rescue and shelter partners throughout the Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 holiday weekend. This means Norberta could have a home before the holidays at no cost to her new family.

"Chewy Claus is dedicated to spreading joy during the happiest time of the year," said Orlena Yeung, Chief Brand Officer at Chewy. "When we received thousands of letters from pets asking for homes, we knew we had to help. There's no better way to celebrate the season than by uniting pets with loving families—whether they're first-time pet parents or welcoming a furry friend back home."

To learn more about Chewy Claus and how you and your pet can participate, visit the program's website.

