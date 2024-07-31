How one mom’s health struggle led to a non-toxic revolution

When it comes to creating a safe haven for our little ones, we moms will move mountains. But what if some of our everyday household items aren’t as harmless as we think? That’s the wake-up call that led Allison Evans to co-found Branch Basics, a company on a mission to detoxify our homes one cleaning product at a time.

A personal health journey inspires a clean living movement

Allison’s path to non-toxic living wasn’t just a trend—it was a response to personal health challenges. Diagnosed with severe PCOS in high school, she was told natural conception might be difficult. But Allison was determined to explore all options for improving her health.

“I was told I’d never be able to conceive naturally–something I was able to overcome when I removed toxins from the things I put in, on and around my body.”

This exploration became a cornerstone of Branch Basics’ mission: educating people about the role of safe home and body care products in overall wellness. While reducing toxins was just one piece of her health puzzle, for Allison, the experience of becoming a mom reinforced her commitment to creating safer product options.

“Being a new mom only further reinforced our desire to continue with our highest ingredient standards, making them completely safe for use on and around pregnant mamas and babies. They are our benchmark for safety and we simply refuse to compromise.”

Navigating the ‘clean’ product landscape

As Allison delved deeper into the world of natural products, she realized that marketing claims don’t always tell the full story. Many items labeled as “natural” or “non-toxic” may still contain ingredients that some consumers prefer to avoid.

“We are passionate about teaching expectant and new moms the importance of reading ingredient lists, versus trusting the claims made by the manufacturers of formula, car seats, mattresses, or baby toys,” she offers.

One area of particular interest to Allison is synthetic fragrances. Some studies suggest these may have potential effects on hormone balance, though more research is needed. In fairness to the consumer, Branch Basics is all providing transparent information so everyone can make choices that align with their personal health goals.



So if you’re pregnant or adjusting to life with a new babe and looking to reduce the toxins in your own home, what should you do? We asked Allison for some of her best tips and favorite products to help you on your quest.

Pregnancy-safe beauty: Glow without the worry

Caring for your skin during pregnancy is no easy task. New and different issues crop up everyday and it’s more important than ever to consider what’s actually in the products you use to combat them. As a mom who’s currently pregnant with her fourth baby, Allison’s obviously got some tried-and-true pregnancy-safe skincare favorites. Her rule of thumb is to choose products which contain only ingredients that score a 1 or a 2 on the EWG Skin Deep Database. Some of her favorites include:

Budget-friendly tips for a cleaner home

Going non-toxic doesn’t have to break the bank. “The beautiful thing about creating a healthy home and having a more eco-friendly pregnancy experience is that it is actually less expensive. It is all about getting back to basics by removing unnecessary toxic chemicals from the home. This can be pesticides, dryer sheets, synthetically-fragrance candles, and body care products that contain harmful ingredients.” As for actionable tips, Allison suggests:

Simplify your cleaning routine with multi-use products like Branch Basics which streamline the entire cleaning process since you only need a single product to clean your entire home. Open windows for 10 minutes daily to improve indoor air quality. Create a DIY air purifier by attaching a filter to a box fan. If you want to learn more about how to eliminate toxins from your home, check out Branch Basics informative online course, Toss the Toxins.

Building a non-toxic nest: Nursery must-haves

Setting up a nursery can be incredibly overwhelming. There’s so many decisions to be made from the layout to the gear itself. And since your little one will be spending hours upon hours in the space, you want it to be as toxin-free as possible. Of course this is a deep rabbit hole, so where does it count the most? Allison has some top tips:

Invest in an organic mattress free of flame retardants and pesticides. (Check out brands like Pure Baby and Child, Avocado, Savvy Rest, and Naturepedic.) Choose safe paint for the nursery walls. Allison swears by Ecos paint. Opt for natural fiber clothing and bedding to reduce exposure to synthetic materials.

The one piece of advice for new moms

After four pregnancies and years in the non-toxic living space, what’s Allison’s golden nugget of wisdom for new moms?

“Relax! And do what you feel is best in terms of responding to your baby’s needs. I am all about following your instincts and doing what you feel God is leading you to do. We know our babies best!”

In a world of conflicting advice and mom-shaming, Allison’s message is refreshingly simple: trust yourself, mama. You’ve got this!

As we navigate the sometimes overwhelming world of parenthood, it’s comforting to know that creating a safer, healthier environment for our little ones can be as simple as making mindful choices about the products we bring into our homes. With pioneers like Allison leading the charge, the path to non-toxic living is becoming clearer—and cleaner—every day.