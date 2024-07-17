One of the best fire pits you can buy is nearly 50% off for Prime Day — and it doubles as a grill

No summer is complete without time spent around a bonfire. Make that a fire you can cook over and you've got yourself a party. If you're on the market for one or the other, our Yahoo Life senior home writer has the perfect suggestion. We talked to experts to find the best fire pits for your backyard, and we can confidently say that the Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit is the best there is. It has a removable grill grate for easy cooking, an it's on sale for less than $100 during Prime Day.

Why is this a good Prime Day deal? 💰

The Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit regularly sells for $180, but right now, it's almost 50% off. That means you can get it for just $95 (saving you a whopping 85 bucks). Honestly, it's hard to find a quality fire pit for less than $200, so if you're in the market for one, this is a summery steal you don't want to pass up.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you’re seeking a rustic fire pit for grilling up some grub, this top-rated model from Bali Outdoors is a solid pick. It has a food-friendly design that comes with a removable and FDA-compliant alloy steel grill grate for firing up meats, veggies and more in your backyard. The grill also adjusts up and down, swings left or right and has handles at both ends. (Just make sure you wear oven mitts or protective gloves to adjust it when the flame is roaring.)

Other than the grill, this is a standard, no-fuss wood-burning fire pit. The steel base matches most home decor if you're worried about aesthetics. However, as a bonus, it does come with a poker and a log rack for perfectly taming the flames.

You can raise or lower the grill grate for optimum roasting and toasting. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given the Bali Outdoors fire pit a five out of five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"OMG! This product is awesome!" said one enthusiastic buyer. "Not only is it great as a back patio fire pit, the swivel grill top cannot be beat! Hot dogs, burgers, steak — it doesn’t matter: How cool is it to cook whatever you want over an open fire? We love it! One of our better purchases!"

"This was fairly easy to assemble and gives off great heat, enough to keep six to seven of us warm with one bundle of wood from the grocery store," said another shopper. "I love the additional burner for grilling. We’ve cooked corn, burgers and steak on this thing, and so far so good."

"I highly recommend this fire pit," said one five-star fan. "The bowl is well-made and deep. Not flimsy, not even the grate-netting around it. The size is perfect for us and our little backyard. We didn’t want a teeny-tiny fire pit — we needed something that would just fit normal-sized logs and several at once, which this does! But at the same time, it’s not massive either. Just right."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers noticed that because it's all metal, it's susceptible to rust. You can help keep it dry in the rain with a waterproof and weather-resistant grill cover, which the brand sells for $26 at Amazon.

"We are overall quite happy with this fire pit," said one four-star reviewer. "It’s fun for toasting marshmallows and hot dogs. It was easy to assemble and it’s pretty sturdy. I’d have given it five stars if it didn’t rust so easily. We learned that within the first few days, so now we are careful to keep the sprinkler away from it and to cover it in the rain and we are very happy with it."

"I like this fire pit. Looks very nice and after a couple of uses, I feel this is the one to keep," said another. "The only reason why I rated the sturdiness lower is because it's already starting to rust. I spray painted the areas I noticed that it was rusting with some rust-resistant paint. I would recommend just spraying it to avoid the rust."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

