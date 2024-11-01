Oprah shares her 2024 Favorite Things list, with items from Kim Kardashian and John Legend

It's time!

Oprah Winfrey is signaling the start of the holiday season again with her annual Favorite Things list, and USA TODAY has an exclusive first look at the list for 2024.

This year's list has plenty of options at 116 selections, slightly more than 2023's 112 items, with a majority of the picks coming from small businesses or women-, LGBTQ+-, Latino- and Black-owned businesses.

"One of my favorite things about this time of year is how open people are to spreading goodwill, and every present you offer is a chance to show someone how much you appreciate them – an opportunity to say, 'You matter to me, and I am so grateful to have you in my life,'" Winfrey said in a statement about her latest offerings.

Oprah Winfrey returns with her annual Favorite Things list for 2024 for Oprah Daily.

Prices range from less than $20 ($12 for Soap Sox, adorable animal-shaped children's bath scrubbers and $19 Insight Editions grandparents' keepsake journals) to a $1,800 fancy espresso machine – one of the highest price points in recent years.

The full list will be featured in the special print holiday edition of Oprah Daily magazine (on newsstands Nov. 12) and on OprahDaily.com and Amazon. This year marks a decade of Winfrey and her team partnering with the mega-retailer. "For over 10 years, we've had a partnership with Amazon which has allowed us to shine a light on over 1,000 Favorite Things, many of which have been from small business owners and entrepreneurs, that have helped introduce these gifts to folks around the world," Winfrey said in the statement.

Take the first peek at 16 highlights from Oprah's 2024 gift list:

The Popper, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Popsmith's The Popper

The holiday season is all about crafting homemade coziness: hot chocolate, cookies and now, with this chic stovetop popper, popcorn. The bright yellow colorway adds a fun (and on-theme) pop to your kitchen, and it allows you to make popcorn your way. $199.

Tatcha body products, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Tatcha body products

"This is a favorite Favorite Thing," Winfrey writes, "with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan." That's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, for the uninitiated, who lives with her husband Prince Harry near Winfrey in the exclusive Montecito neighborhood in Southern California. Winfrey says she keeps this selection of Tatcha's Hinoki Body Wash, Hinoki Body Milk and Hinoki Body Oil in arm's reach, "right by the tub." $34, $48, $58, respectively.

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones

Winfrey's celebrity friends don't stop with the royals. Kim Kardashian, a royal of Calabasas, California, makes the list with her collaboration with Beats for skin-toned, over-the-head headphones. $350.

Khen Wavy Flower Coupe Glasses, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Khen Wavy Flower Coupe Glasses

These coupe glasses are the perfect addition to any home bar or holiday soirée. The wavy design and fun colors make events seem special and can serve up anything from champagne and mocktails to sorbet and ice cream in the warmer months. $65.

"Priceless Facts About Money," one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

'Priceless Facts About Money' by Mellody Hobson

A children's book to assist with financial literacy is an interesting and crucial addition to the list to help the young ones in your life get a head start on learning about money. But Winfrey posits that, like her, "many adults will learn fun facts about money," too. $20.

Oprah Winfrey highlights a pair of Sneex shoes as part of her 2024 Favorite Things list gift guide.

Sneex The Icon shoe

The Sneex shoe is one of the more expensive – and polarizing – picks on this year's list. The style of the shoe, a sneaker-meets-high-heel design created by Spanx founder Sara Blakely, has been divisive among shoppers, but Winfrey says bestie Gayle King wore them "for 12 hours straight!"

King herself said, "I love, love, love these! I’ve worn them to concerts, to sporting events, on the red carpet, and from one end of an airport to the other." $395.

Sweet July Edgewater Collection Coffee Mug Set, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Sweet July Edgewater Collection Coffee Mug Set

These speckled mugs are from Sweet July, the lifestyle brand from celebrity chef (and wife to NBA great Steph Curry) Ayesha Curry, who "understands that some of us want our hot coffee (or hot chocolate) to be just that – hot," Winfrey writes. $36.

WS Game Company Vintage Bookshelf Edition Board Games, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

WS Game Co. Vintage Bookshelf Edition Board Games

Is it the holidays if someone isn't crying over Monopoly? These vintage-looking, compact versions of popular board games from Boggle to Candy Land (or Scrabble and Mystery Date, Oprah and Gayle's favorites) are a beautiful addition to your bookshelf and work well for a player who's trying to mature but still loves the game. Starting at $42.

Saysh The Evelyn Runner sneaker, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Saysh The Evelyn Runner sneaker

An Olympic track star likely knows a thing or two about a good sneaker. Former Olympic medalist Allyson Felix created these running shoes, which are designed specifically for a woman's foot and are perfectly timed to jump-start your New Year's resolution to start running more. $185.

Brandon Blackwood Duffle Nia bag, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Brandon Blackwood Duffle Nia bag

A new bag is on the scene. Brandon Blackwood's luxe Duffle Nia bag is making waves with Winfrey, who said, "Seriously, it's all in this vast duffle." (She also still added the $280 Medium Puff Shopper bag from Telfar, a brand she's supported previously; "I've picked Telfar's coveted bags before – a special purple color last year, in fact – and now I've chosen his quilted shopper in the same colors as his coats, also on this list!") $300.

De'Longhi Eletta Explore Espresso Machine with Cold Brew, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

De'Longhi Eletta Explore Espresso Machine with Cold Brew

How much would you spend for the perfect cup of coffee?

This year, the priciest item on the list is not the $399 Theragun Prime Plus, the $449 Café Couture Oven with Air Fry, or the $545 Telfar Puff Hoodie Coat.

Oprah Winfrey, left, Jerry O'Connell and Gayle King pose with their Telfar puffer jackets and bags for the 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things list.

Instead, it's perhaps one of the fanciest espresso machines known to man, coming in at just under $2,000. It apparently "grinds coffee beans, makes lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, cold brew" and 50 other recipes, and if you're doing girl math, it may pay for itself if it takes the place of your daily little coffee treats. That's that Oprah espresso. $1,800.

Brochu Walker the Looker Layered V-Neck Pullover, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Brochu Walker the Looker Layered V-Neck Pullover

Most of us may not have Oprah's closet, but now you can shop her exact "go-to look" with this layered V-neck pullover sweater from Brochu Walker, with its wool and cashmere-blend upper layer and polyester white collared shirt underlayer. $388.

Bonilla a la Vista Potato Chips, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Bonilla a la Vista Potato Chips

"Trust me, I know potato chips," Winfrey writes of these Spanish crisps. Though some might feel that even $5 is more than enough to spend on chips, she says these decadent, crunchy treats are "worth the splurge." $55.

Melifluous Faux Fur Collar Scarf, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Melifluos Faux Fur Collar Scarf

Stay warm for less this winter with these cuddly and inexpensive scarves. The faux fur instantly elevates any look, and the hidden slit allows it to sit just the way you want it, so you're not battling against the wind. $18.

Honest Baby Clothing Holiday Family Jammies, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

Honest Baby Clothing Holiday Family Jammies

Matching pajamas for the whole family? There's perhaps nothing cuter for the holidays. Whether you're cozying up to watch a movie as a family or opening gifts together (or even snapping pics for your holiday card), there are pieces for everyone – even the family pet. King said she does "a family photo every year" in these, "and I always look forward to seeing which ones Oprah chooses." $13 to $40.

Loved 01's Hand Care Duo, one of the selections on of Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2024.

John Legend hugs Oprah Winfrey after winning the best original song award for "Glory" from "Selma" during the 87th annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 22, 2015, in Hollywood, California.

Loved 01's Hand Care Duo

Move over, Aesop: John Legend has entered the chic soap game. The singer's skincare line earned a coveted spot on Winfrey's list for his hand lotion and soap duo from his Loved 01 brand. $26.

