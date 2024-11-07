Oprah’s cashmere sweater for her ‘go-to look’ is just a click away on Amazon

Made with a an indulgently soft blend that you'll want to wrap yourself in from now until we spring forward.

Oprah's Favorite Things for 2024 is out — we thought we'd remind you, in case you missed it. Every year we wait for Lady O to tell us all the best things we should be dropping in our carts and we expect nothing less than elegant. We've scrolled through the list, and there was one piece that jumped out at us: Brochu Walker The Looker Layered V-Neck Sweater. Stylish and soft, we want to wrap ourselves in it all winter long.

This versatile sweater has a style meant for icons, which is probably why Oprah put it on her list.

“This is my go-to look—it’s got cuffs, a collar, and a shirttail without the bulk of a blouse," Oprah shared. "This wool-cashmere knit blend will be so appreciated by folks who want an easy way to look pulled together.”

The Looker Layered V-Neck Sweater is from Brochu Walker, the company that creates clothes as "luxury to live in." Its goal is to design pieces that are feminine with an effortless style that is understated and sophisticated. It over-delivered on that goal with this sweater that has been a bestseller for ten years.

With high quality in mind, this sweater is made with a blend of luxuriously soft cashmere and wool. It is oversized with dropped shoulders and an elegant high-low hem. It also comes with a dickie made with recycled georgette that is built in for a layered look without being bulky. It gives off that quiet luxury vibes people are clamoring for right now.

