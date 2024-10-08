Oprah's fave portable jewelry box is on sale for as low as $15 for Prime Day

This velvet beauty comes in 10 gorgeous hues — grab one now for your next getaway.

Every savvy traveler makes sure that their essentials are organized, folded and tucked just right to fit into that overhead bin. Packing cubes keep things tight and tidy, but we're going to throw one more travel essential into the mix — Benevolence LA's Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box. It's one of Oprah's Favorite Things, and you can get the top-seller on Amazon for as low as just $15 (marked down from $20) thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At $15, this is the lowest price we've seen for this coveted jewelry box since the peak of the summer travel season — there are nine to choose from (prices vary, depending on color). And it's hard to put a price on organization: There's a place for every piece, and every piece will be in one place.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Keeping your prized jewelry safe during your travels is really worth its weight in, well, gold. After all, no one wants to get to their destination and find that their favorite necklaces are tangled together and have to be brought in for costly repairs. You also run the risk of losing items if they're scattered across your suitcases or thrown into a makeup bag.

We first spotted this little gem on Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list. "Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase," Oprah said. "This jazzy velvet travel case keeps your prized pieces stylishly contained with spaces for rings, bracelets and necklaces. And it's small enough to stash in your purse."

This snazzy little box is less than 4 inches across but has enough compartments to hold a surprising amount of bling, and it comes in jewel tones like deep red and emerald green or softer hues like pale pink. And who said it's just for feminine jewelry? The navy or sage versions would make a great tie clip and cufflink holder.

Oprah's favorite travel jewelry box is on sale at Amazon. Snap one up for your next trip! (Getty/Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers certainly agree with the always-chic Queen of All Media, calling the little jewelry organizer "beautiful, functional and giftable!"

Pros 👍

One thoughtful husband said he gave it as "a gift for my wife, and she loves it!" He continued: "In the past, she has used Ziploc bags and plastic hotel cups to store her jewelry when traveling. This is a huge upgrade! She said it is the perfect size for travel, feels solid ... Now she's ready to plan a trip."

"Perfect gift for any traveler or jewelry lover," wrote an impressed shopper. "Nicely put together, the metal part of the zipper even wrapped to prevent scratching. Dividers on the left side are removable to personalize and rings stay nicely on the right! Better-than-expected quality!"

Another happy gift-giver wrote: "I bought this as a gift for a friend who is traveling soon. After receiving it ... I decided to order myself one too! Very convenient size — not too big ... but you can fit a decent amount of jewelry in there. Will help keep necklaces and dangling earrings from tangling while traveling. Love that it has a tiny mirror included."

Yes, people are gifting this pretty velvet box left and right. But, um, sometimes it's the thought that counts ... right? "Wonderful gift ... even better than I thought," began a fan. "Bought as a gift for my cousin, but ended up keeping it for myself! Love it!" (Oops.)

By the way, this "fancy and practical" box is not just for travel, noted another pleased shopper. "I keep it on my dresser for jewelry that I wear daily."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers want something extra for smaller baubles. "Love this little jewelry box," wrote one shopper. "Just wishing that it had a better section to keep earrings organized. I ended up taking out the dividers and putting in an earring display from an old jewelry box."

"I love everything about it, but I wish there was a section to organize my earrings," agreed another.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

