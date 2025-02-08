Oprah's Favorite Things are on sale just in time for Valentine's Day — save up to 50%

These are a select 10 on sale, so you're sure to love them — and their prices — too.

When it comes to shopping, there's nothing more thrilling than the annual release of Oprah's Favorite Things list — especially for gift-giving. In case you didn't know, Valentine's Day is a handful of days away, and if you haven't bought a gift for your Valentine yet, you are seriously running out of time. Luckily, Oprah's Favorite Things is full of gift-able goodies that everyone will love year-round, and many of them are on sale — and will arrive in time if you add to cart now! From the practical (a set of Dearfoams slippers) to the luxurious (a super soft pajama set) and trendy (a classic pink tumbler) we're honestly shocked at these gift deals.

So, whether you're on the hunt for a Valentine's Day gift for a significant other, friend or family remember, one of Oprah's Favorite Things is always a good option. And might we suggest treating yourself to a Valentine's Day gift as well? It's the holiday of love, after all, and that includes self-love!

Scroll below to shop a handful of Oprah's Favorite Things on sale if you want to win Valentine's Day this year. If Oprah says it's good, you know it is.

Amazon Mali+Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag $24 $35 Save $11 with coupon This adorable (and affordable) everyday bag made Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2020 — it was one of her 'Stylish Gems' picks. Stylish is right! Its sleek crossbody design is on-trend and pairs well with most outfits, whether you're keeping things casual or going a dressier route. Plus, it comes in an array of classic neutrals and fun brights — at this price, go ahead and snag a few! Click the on-page coupon for the best deal. Save $11 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Amazon Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio $112 $140 Save $28 If you're in the mood to splurge on that special someone, here's something special. And it's on sale! “This is a favorite Favorite Thing," revealed Oprah, "with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan. If you were to come into my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil and body milk right by the tub.” $112 at Amazon

