Oprah's Favorite Things are on sale just in time for Valentine's Day — save up to 50%
These are a select 10 on sale, so you're sure to love them — and their prices — too.
When it comes to shopping, there's nothing more thrilling than the annual release of Oprah's Favorite Things list — especially for gift-giving. In case you didn't know, Valentine's Day is a handful of days away, and if you haven't bought a gift for your Valentine yet, you are seriously running out of time. Luckily, Oprah's Favorite Things is full of gift-able goodies that everyone will love year-round, and many of them are on sale — and will arrive in time if you add to cart now! From the practical (a set of Dearfoams slippers) to the luxurious (a super soft pajama set) and trendy (a classic pink tumbler) we're honestly shocked at these gift deals.
Top It Off Touch Screen Gloves$12$25Save $13 with coupon
Corkcicle Tumbler with Lid and Straw$30$35Save $5
Dearfoams Hannah Chenille Knit Slipper$26$44Save $18
Mali+Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo$35$44Save $9 with Prime
Ora Ana Claire Huggie Hoops$104$149Save $45 with coupon
Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set$156$195Save $39
Mali+Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag$24$35Save $11 with coupon
Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian$180$350Save $170
Fancii Compact Mirror with LED Light$41$47Save $6 with coupon
Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio$112$140Save $28
So, whether you're on the hunt for a Valentine's Day gift for a significant other, friend or family remember, one of Oprah's Favorite Things is always a good option. And might we suggest treating yourself to a Valentine's Day gift as well? It's the holiday of love, after all, and that includes self-love!
Scroll below to shop a handful of Oprah's Favorite Things on sale if you want to win Valentine's Day this year. If Oprah says it's good, you know it is.
Now a whopping 50% off, these gloves are affordable, chic and functional. 'You can’t do better than this fun checkered design,' wrote Oprah. 'And yes, the index fingertip works with touchscreens." Available in nine colors, though prices vary by color.
Oprah's been a fan of this brand for over a decade! 'I first picked Corkcicle in 2012,' she wrote. Now "it has a brand-new cup, with a ceramic straw ... that keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours (or hot for five). I can’t wait to have my smoothie in the lavender one.' Snag it in 16 colors/prints.
We are in the middle of winter, which means it's time to stock up on all the cozies — flannel pajamas, plush throws and warm slippers.
"Give a knit slipper with a faux-fur cuff and a memory foam insole and you’ve just delivered relaxation-in-a-box to your nearest and dearest," Oprah said. This isn't the first time Dearfoams has made Oprah's list, but these slippers merge comfortable and cute — and they come in nine colors and prints.
Not only is it beautiful, it's vegan. And it's on sale. As Oprah reported: “This vegan leather set is ideal for travel—with a smaller pouch perfect for makeup and a larger one for accessories. Savvy folks cinch that one, transforming it into a going-out bag.”
If bling is your thing, these are a great deal — now 30% off. "You never can go wrong with a hoop," said Oprah, and who would say otherwise? "For those who prefer a more, ahem, demure look, go for the gold vermeil or sterling silver three-quarter-inch style with different gemstones.”
Cozy Earth appeared on Oprah's Favorite Things list five years in a row (!), so you know they're doing something right. In 2019, she included these PJs among her cozy gift picks, and it's not hard to see why. Made of lightweight, breathable and cooling viscose from bamboo, this impossibly soft set helps keep night sweats at bay while feeling luxurious against the skin. It comes in regular and tall sizes XS-XXXL and 15 colors and prints.
Psst: Check out Yahoo fashion writer Rebecca Carhart's full Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set review for more info!
This adorable (and affordable) everyday bag made Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2020 — it was one of her 'Stylish Gems' picks. Stylish is right! Its sleek crossbody design is on-trend and pairs well with most outfits, whether you're keeping things casual or going a dressier route. Plus, it comes in an array of classic neutrals and fun brights — at this price, go ahead and snag a few! Click the on-page coupon for the best deal.
“I’m a fan of Beats over-the-head headphones," declared Oprah. "And if someone you know is, too, they’ll love these, which come in my favorite neutral palette.” Order now and you'll get them just in time for V-Day. They're available in eight colors, though you'll save almost 50% on these.
According to Oprah, "This rechargeable compact features three different light settings, so you won’t be surprised by how your put on-inside makeup looks outside.” We just like it 'cuz it's Fancii.
If you're in the mood to splurge on that special someone, here's something special. And it's on sale! “This is a favorite Favorite Thing," revealed Oprah, "with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan. If you were to come into my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil and body milk right by the tub.”
