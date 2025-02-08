Yahoo Life Shopping
Why you can trust us

We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

Oprah's Favorite Things are on sale just in time for Valentine's Day — save up to 50%

These are a select 10 on sale, so you're sure to love them — and their prices — too.

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
Oprah Winfrey
Get Oprah's Favorite Things at a fraction of the price and win the Valentine's Day gifting game. (Getty)

When it comes to shopping, there's nothing more thrilling than the annual release of Oprah's Favorite Things list — especially for gift-giving. In case you didn't know, Valentine's Day is a handful of days away, and if you haven't bought a gift for your Valentine yet, you are seriously running out of time. Luckily, Oprah's Favorite Things is full of gift-able goodies that everyone will love year-round, and many of them are on sale — and will arrive in time if you add to cart now! From the practical (a set of Dearfoams slippers) to the luxurious (a super soft pajama set) and trendy (a classic pink tumbler) we're honestly shocked at these gift deals.

Quick Overview

  • Top It Off Touch Screen Gloves

    $12$25
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Corkcicle Tumbler with Lid and Straw

    $30$35
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Dearfoams Hannah Chenille Knit Slipper

    $26$44
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Mali+Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo

    $35$44
    Save $9 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Ora Ana Claire Huggie Hoops

    $104$149
    Save $45 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

    $156$195
    Save $39
    See at Cozy Earth

  • Mali+Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag

    $24$35
    Save $11 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian

    $180$350
    Save $170
    See at Amazon

  • Fancii Compact Mirror with LED Light

    $41$47
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio

    $112$140
    Save $28
    See at Amazon

  • Ofeefan Striped Cardigan

    $10$45
    Save $35 | Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon

  • Wirarpa Cotton High-Waisted Underwear

    $18$31
    Save $13 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Arolina Wide-Leg Pants

    $20$30
    Save $10 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneaker

    $40$80
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • CosRx Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

    $9$39
    Save $30 | Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon

  • Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover

    $9$15
    Save $6 with coupon | Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon

  • Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack

    $16$29
    Save $13 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Megawise Pro Hair Straightener Brush

    $27$40
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • Nicebay Hair Straightener and Curler

    $140
    | Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon
See 14 more

So, whether you're on the hunt for a Valentine's Day gift for a significant other, friend or family remember, one of Oprah's Favorite Things is always a good option. And might we suggest treating yourself to a Valentine's Day gift as well? It's the holiday of love, after all, and that includes self-love!

Scroll below to shop a handful of Oprah's Favorite Things on sale if you want to win Valentine's Day this year. If Oprah says it's good, you know it is.

Amazon

Top It Off Touch Screen Gloves

$12$25
Save $13 with coupon

Now a whopping 50% off, these gloves are affordable, chic and functional. 'You can’t do better than this fun checkered design,' wrote Oprah. 'And yes, the index fingertip works with touchscreens." Available in nine colors, though prices vary by color. 

Save $13 with coupon
$12 at Amazon
Amazon

Corkcicle Tumbler with Lid and Straw

$30$35Save $5

Oprah's been a fan of this brand for over a decade! 'I first picked Corkcicle in 2012,' she wrote. Now "it has a brand-new cup, with a ceramic straw ... that keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours (or hot for five). I can’t wait to have my smoothie in the lavender one.' Snag it in 16 colors/prints.

$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Dearfoams Hannah Chenille Knit Slipper

$26$44Save $18

We are in the middle of winter, which means it's time to stock up on all the cozies — flannel pajamas, plush throws and warm slippers.

"Give a knit slipper with a faux-fur cuff and a memory foam insole and you’ve just delivered relaxation-in-a-box to your nearest and dearest," Oprah said. This isn't the first time Dearfoams has made Oprah's list, but these slippers merge comfortable and cute — and they come in nine colors and prints.

$26 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$36 at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse$44 at JCPenney
Amazon

Mali+Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo

$35$44
Save $9 with Prime

Not only is it beautiful, it's vegan. And it's on sale. As Oprah reported: “This vegan leather set is ideal for travel—with a smaller pouch perfect for makeup and a larger one for accessories. Savvy folks cinch that one, transforming it into a going-out bag.”

Save $9 with Prime
$35 at Amazon
Amazon

Ora Ana Claire Huggie Hoops

$104$149
Save $45 with coupon

If bling is your thing, these are a great deal — now 30% off. "You never can go wrong with a hoop," said Oprah, and who would say otherwise? "For those who prefer a more, ahem, demure look, go for the gold vermeil or sterling silver three-quarter-inch style with different gemstones.”

Save $45 with coupon
$104 at Amazon
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

$156$195Save $39

Cozy Earth appeared on Oprah's Favorite Things list five years in a row (!), so you know they're doing something right. In 2019, she included these PJs among her cozy gift picks, and it's not hard to see why. Made of lightweight, breathable and cooling viscose from bamboo, this impossibly soft set helps keep night sweats at bay while feeling luxurious against the skin. It comes in regular and tall sizes XS-XXXL and 15 colors and prints. 

Psst: Check out Yahoo fashion writer Rebecca Carhart's full Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set review for more info!

$156 at Cozy Earth
Amazon

Mali+Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag

$24$35
Save $11 with coupon

This adorable (and affordable) everyday bag made Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2020 — it was one of her 'Stylish Gems' picks. Stylish is right! Its sleek crossbody design is on-trend and pairs well with most outfits, whether you're keeping things casual or going a dressier route. Plus, it comes in an array of classic neutrals and fun brights — at this price, go ahead and snag a few! Click the on-page coupon for the best deal.

Save $11 with coupon
$24 at Amazon
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian

$180$350Save $170

“I’m a fan of Beats over-the-head headphones," declared Oprah. "And if someone you know is, too, they’ll love these, which come in my favorite neutral palette.” Order now and you'll get them just in time for V-Day. They're available in eight colors, though you'll save almost 50% on these.

$180 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$249 at Macy's
Amazon

Fancii Compact Mirror with LED Light

$41$47
Save $6 with coupon

According to Oprah, "This rechargeable compact features three different light settings, so you won’t be surprised by how your put on-inside makeup looks outside.” We just like it 'cuz it's Fancii.

Save $6 with coupon
$41 at Amazon
Amazon

Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio

$112$140Save $28

If you're in the mood to splurge on that special someone, here's something special. And it's on sale! “This is a favorite Favorite Thing," revealed Oprah, "with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan. If you were to come into my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil and body milk right by the tub.”

$112 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

  • Ofeefan Striped Cardigan

    $10$45
    Save $35 | Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon

  • Wirarpa Cotton High-Waisted Underwear

    $18$31
    Save $13 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • CosRx Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

    $9$39
    Save $30 | Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon

  • Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover

    $9$15
    Save $6 with coupon | Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon

  • Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack

    $16$29
    Save $13 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Nicebay Hair Straightener and Curler

    $140
    | Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon

Latest Stories