Organize your reading in 2025: Book tracking apps for every type of reader

Looking to read more this year? The best way to put a New Year’s resolution into action is to make a plan, and that includes organizing all of those books you want to read in 2025.

You could start by organizing your bookshelf to keep track of your physical TBR or donating old books to make room for new ones. You could create a reading journal. Or, try the simple luxury of the book tracking app, which does most of the work for you.

Book tracking apps to use

Most book trackers let readers follow friends and mark books as “read” or “want to read,” but some have unique elements to further explore your reading habits and find new recommendations.

Here’s a glimpse at what the most popular book tracking apps offer:

If you want a classic: Goodreads

The most well-known book tracker, Amazon-owned Goodreads lets users friend other readers, shelve books and create yearly book challenges. With Goodreads, you can see what your friends are reading and how they rated those titles. You can also peruse thousands of reviews from other readers. Goodreads offers a “Year in Books” review that shares how many books you read alongside other statistics, like the most and least popular books you shelved and your average rating that year. The app frequently hosts giveaways and has an annual Goodreads Choice Awards.

For the data nerds: Storygraph

Offering a smoother interface than other trackers, Storygraph is a data-driven book tracking app that gives you monthly and yearly statistics about your reading habits. The interactive dashboard offers insights into your top “moods,” your average pace, pages read and the genres you gravitate toward.

On Storygraph, you can follow friends, mark books you’ve read or want to read and participate in monthly and yearly challenges. The app also lets you import all your Goodreads data to keep your reading records intact. Unlike Goodreads, it allows half- and quarter-star ratings.

To find community: Fable

Fable is a book tracker with a social agenda – rather than just following friends to see what they’re reading, you can join book clubs with discussion rooms in the community section of the app. It also has an AI-powered book curator to give you personalized book recommendations. Fable provides colorful graphic breakdowns of your most read genres, top rated authors and can keep track of reading streaks. It also lets you import your Goodreads and Kindle data.

To strengthen reading habits: Bookly

Bookly is designed to develop reading habits, which is why it has a “reading session” function to start a timer, add notes and listen to ambient background music as you read. Readers can set reminders and daily goals of reading minutes or pages as well as a yearly goal of books. The free version only lets users add 10 books to their collection – the paid version is $29.99 a year and allows unlimited books.

For the vibes: Margins

Margins is exclusive to iOS and allows users to shelve books and create challenges but with a custom flair. Readers can choose the display covers of their book from available editions to reflect the versions they own or like best. It also includes a timer to log reading sessions. You can search for books by vibes with a phrase (“drinking coffee in Stars Hollow” is one example the app suggests) or based on a photo. Margins allows data imports from Goodreads.

For the visually-minded: Bookmory

Bookmory’s most enticing feature is its book calendar, which provides an illustrated monthly view of the books you read each day that month. It has daily statistics, “reading” and “to read” functions, as well as a wishlist to add books you want to purchase. On Bookmory, readers can filter by book type, marking if their current read is a physical book, e-book or audiobook.

Clare Mulroy is USA TODAY’s Books Reporter, where she covers buzzy releases, chats with authors and dives into the culture of reading. Find her on Instagram, check out her recent articles or tell her what you’re reading at cmulroy@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Book trackers to organize your reading, connect with others