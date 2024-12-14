New Orlando Resort Offers Villas That Sleep 26, Have Themed Bedrooms, and Private Arcades — See the Pics!

The Villatel Orlando Resort near Universal Studios caters to large groups and families looking for an experience that's not quite hotel, not quite Airbnb

If you're looking for a place to host your next family reunion — and you have a lot of cousins — this new Orlando resort that caters to big groups might just be the solution.

The Villatel Orlando Resort is offering accommodations that, as the name implies, are part villa, part hotel. Each can sleep up to 26 people and has been designed with maximum fun in mind. They come with 6-9 bedrooms, movie theaters, arcades, private pools, and themed bedrooms for the kids. (Think bunk beds with slides!)

Courtesy of Villatel Orlando Resort Villatel Orlando Resort themed bedrooms at their villas

The property, located just five minutes from the Universal Orlando Resort, is also expanding in 2025, with a giant resort pool, multiple waterslides, a lazy river, a splash park, basketball and pickleball courts, a golf simulator, grilling stations and more.

Courtesy of Villatel Orlando Resort Themed bedrooms at the Villatel Orlando Resort

"The villas are like family HQs, offering living space and bedrooms for 2 to 26 guests, plus distinct amenities, like private spa pools, full kitchens, movie theaters, and spacious game rooms," says CEO Stephen Lobell, who points out that these are not short-term rental properties, but instead full-service resorts that offer familiar hotel amenities like housekeeping.

Courtesy of Villatel Orlando Resort Movie theater and arcade at the Villatel Orlando Resort villas

He continues, "Having everyone under one roof (or multiple) is an absolute game-changer for family retreats. It means more opportunities for fun without the logistical hassle. Not to mention the significantly higher costs of housing everyone in separate hotel rooms."



Courtesy of Villatel Orlando Resort Villatel Orlando Resort private spa pool at the villas

Like at an Airbnb, guests can save money by cooking their own meals and the homes were designed with chef's kitchens and large dining tables, as well as large living rooms. There are also arcades in the finished basements and lofts that house poker tables, board games, and foosball.

Courtesy of Villatel Orlando Resort Villatel Orlando Resort will soon open a lazy river and waterpark

"The arcades, game rooms, and theaters give families the chance to enjoy quality downtime without ever leaving the villa," Lobell says. "The whole crew can come together for movie nights."

Courtesy Of Villatel Orlando Resort The Villatel Orlando Resort will soon open a waterpark and lazy river

He adds, "The resort was created to be as grand, spirited, playful, and over-the-top as the city of Orlando itself...every accommodation is tastefully infused with upbeat, lively décor, colorful accents, and built-in entertainment."

Courtesy of Villatel Orlando Resort Villatel Orlando Resort themed room

And if you're coming to town to go to one of the nearby theme parks, including Universal's highly anticipated Epic Universe (opening in May), the resort also offers shuttles to and from the parks.

