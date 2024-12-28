Orphaned Kitten Found in a Christmas Tree Is Looking for Her Forever Family

A veterinary staff named the tiny cat Evergreen as a nod to the tree in which she was found

An orphaned kitten named Evergreen is ready for her forever home.

Veterinarian Alexis Siler found the the tiny brown tabby near San Diego, Calif., on Nov. 29 while she was Christmas tree shopping with her children, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE from the ​​Helen Woodward Animal Center. Siler selected a tree to be wrapped up and brought home, at which point she and the Christmas tree lot staff discovered a malnourished kitten hiding underneath the lowest branch.

Employees informed Siler that they had previously seen a mother cat and kittens in the area — and had even tried to trap them and bring them to safety — but were unsuccessful. They assumed a pack of coyotes had killed the feline family. It seemed, however, this tiny kitten was the lone survivor.



Helen Woodward Animal Center Evergreen

Siler jumped into action and contacted her colleagues at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, where staff ensured the kitten, who was suffering from an intestinal parasite, received fluids and food. They also arranged medical exams and treatment and contacted potential foster families.

Siler and the veterinary staff named the tiny cat Evergreen as a nod to the tree in which she was found. Evergreen, who is now 8 weeks old, is currently living with a foster family until a forever family adopts her. For now, Evergreen has apparently “fallen in love” with the foster family’s dog.

Helen Woodward Animal Center Evergreen

Evergreen apparently loves to play and cuddle and will be available for adoption in the new year as soon as she has completed medical treatments and has reached a healthy weight.

You can find adoption information on Evergreen, as well as learn about other adoption opportunities at www.animalcenter.org.



