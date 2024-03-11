The Oscars 2024 Revived An Old Tradition, And We're So Glad It Did

PATRICK T. FALLON - Getty Images

The Oscars isn't exactly one to break from tradition, but we're glad it revived one of our favourites for the 96th Academy Awards.



For the first time since 2009, the Academy invited five past acting winners to present the awards in respective categories to this year's winner, rather than show snippets from the actors in their nominated film roles.

Superstars including Jennifer Lawrence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lupita N'yongo, and Mahershala Ali were seen walking onto the stage to present their winning categories, including Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress, and Best Actor.

The touching moment added a much-needed and welcome personal note to proceedings, and allowed the previous winners to each pay tribute to this year's nominees. And it seems like we weren't the only ones who felt this way.

Loving the presentations for the best supporting and lead actors/actresses; touching and moving way for previous winners to honor the nominees. — Angel Brownawell (@brownawell) March 11, 2024

Same. I hope they keep this format because it's nice to see all nominees get their well-deserved flowers. Also wonderful to see previous winners who might not have had a big role in a while. — TayTravStan 🫶🏹🪬 (@TayTravStan) March 11, 2024

I LIKE this giving each acting nominee their own individual tribute from a previous winner, makes being nominated even more special 💝#AcademyAwards #Oscars2024 — j.aleese (@Twirl4meK) March 11, 2024

I’ve only seen one of the films nominated (my attention span is not here these days), but I still enjoy watching the awards. I’m so glad they’ve brought back the previous winners to present the acting awards. I don’t know why they ever stopped doing this. — Laura 🪷 (@_callmechrisssy) March 11, 2024

Don’t know if it’s a new thing but the idea of having previous winners in the acting categories introducing the nominees & praising their work, peer to peer, I found very moving. In some ways, as good as receiving the honour itself. #Oscars — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) March 11, 2024

On Sunday night, the likes of Cillian Murphy (Best Actor), Emma Stone (Best Actress), Robert Downey Jr (Best Actor In A Supporting Role), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Best Actress In A Supporting Role) took home golden-hued gongs on the night.

