The Oscars 2024 Revived An Old Tradition, And We're So Glad It Did

Katie O'Malley
·2 min read
oscars 2024 academy revives old tradition previous winners
Twitter Loves This Revived Oscars TraditionPATRICK T. FALLON - Getty Images

The Oscars isn't exactly one to break from tradition, but we're glad it revived one of our favourites for the 96th Academy Awards.

For the first time since 2009, the Academy invited five past acting winners to present the awards in respective categories to this year's winner, rather than show snippets from the actors in their nominated film roles.

Superstars including Jennifer Lawrence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lupita N'yongo, and Mahershala Ali were seen walking onto the stage to present their winning categories, including Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress, and Best Actor.

oscars previous tradition winners
PATRICK T. FALLON - Getty Images

The touching moment added a much-needed and welcome personal note to proceedings, and allowed the previous winners to each pay tribute to this year's nominees. And it seems like we weren't the only ones who felt this way.

On Sunday night, the likes of Cillian Murphy (Best Actor), Emma Stone (Best Actress), Robert Downey Jr (Best Actor In A Supporting Role), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Best Actress In A Supporting Role) took home golden-hued gongs on the night.

