The Oscars Have Been And Gone, But What Does Success Mean For The First-Time Winners?

Winning an Oscar is arguably one of the highest achievements that someone working in the film industry can hope to attain in their career, not only for the kudos it provides but also for the career opportunities such an achievement can bring.

It's quite rare for newcomers to receive an Oscar for debut films (actor Lupita Nyong'o was the last person to do this in 2013), or even a decade into joining the film industry. The old adage that 'good things come to those who wait' is known all too well for actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who received four nominations before his 40th birthday, and only won in 2016 after a two decade-long wait.

Following a first-time Oscar win, it's expected that actors, directors and more should be able to have more power to negotiate better salaries and receive more choice when it comes to expanding their repertoire in their respective careers.



As we say farewell to the 2024 Oscars, here's a look at all of this year's first-time winners and what their respective wins may mean for the futures:

Christopher Nolan - Best Director and Best Picture



Oppenheimer swept up seven out of 11 nominations, and was responsible for several nominees bagging their first ever Oscar wins (hello, Cillian Murphy). Of course, Nolan is no stranger to receiving big awards (Oppenheimer scored him gongs at the recent Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and at the BAFTAs).

Prior to his win on Sunday night, Nolan has been known for directing major Hollywood hits including Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk and Memento, which have seen him receive five Oscar nominations prior to his Oppenheimer success. It would seem that this year Nolan is finally receiving the praise for his long line of work, and we expect him to release man y more commercially successful and groundbreaking films in the years to come.

Cillian Murphy - Best Actor

Lia Toby - Getty Images

Whether you came to know and love Murphy through his many collaborations with Nolan - The Dark Knight and Dunkirk – or as Thomas Shelby in the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, the Irish actor became even more adored with his title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer last year.

With 28 years of acting on his resume, and fresh from the global success of Nolan's film, Murphy's Oscars success will surely aid him in his advances into the production side of film-making.

In February, he launched his own independent company Big Things Films, and is set to produce and star in two upcoming film adaptions: Small Things Like These and 28 Years Later (the sequel to 28 Days Later). If the actor's production skills are anything like his acting, then we are definitely in for a treat.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - Best Supporting Actress



Gilbert Flores for Variety

Best known for her role as Oda Mae Brown in the Broadway production of Ghost: The Musical, the star has received critical acclaim for her supporting role in The Holdovers as Mary Lamb during the 2023 and 2024 awards season.

But what's next for the actor? The star is soon set to act in two varying films - an action thriller called Shadow Force, and the action comedy film, Bride Hard. We don't doubt that her roles in both of these films will help see her into the next phase of becoming a household name in the industry.

'I’ve been the "breakthrough" in almost every project I’ve done,' she told USA Today following her Oscars win. 'At first, I thought that was bad, like, "Dang, am I not that memorable?" But I had to reframe that in my mind: If you’re fresh and new and being discovered in every project, that’s a win.'

Robert Downey Jr. - Best Supporting Actor



John Shearer

Despite enjoying a successful acting career prior to his 11-year tenure in the Marvel universe, Robert Downey Jr.'s name is often synonymous with his role as Iron Man. Now, however, he will be known for winning his first Oscar for playing the role of Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Prior to the win, the star appeared on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, were he reflected on his career and cited his role as Iron Man as being some of his best work, as well as speculating why the franchise didn't receive certain prestigious awards.

'It went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre due to starring in the superhero genre,' he stated.

With his Oscars success, it seems as though Downey Jr. will be ahead of the curve and using his platform to star in more nuanced roles. Later this year, he is set to star in the film adaptation of The Sympathiser and Shane Black's Play Dirty.



Holly Waddington - Best Costume Design



Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Waddington is the brains behind the eccentric Poor Things wardrobe which saw Emma Stone's character Bella Baxter wear outfits inspired by the Victorian steampunk era, as well as haute couture ruffle dresses.

The designer was also inspired by her young children to create Bella's childlike wardrobe, telling The Telegraph: 'I had two rambunctious boys who were always a mess – underpants on heads or naked from the waist down.'

With an Oscar win now under her belt, as well as a BAFTA, and fans of the show re-creating Bella's looks, future success is tipped for Waddington.

Jennifer Lame - Best Film Editing

Jeff Kravitz

Like many of her Oppenheimer peers, Jennifer Lame has been working in her field for more than a decade. The American editor made her debut in 2005 while working on The Simple Life, which featured Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie.

Besides Oppenheimer, some of Lame's other notable works include Hereditary, Midsommar Tenet, (where she first collaborated with Nolan) and Black Panther: Forever Wakanda. Lame has previously received nominations for major awards, including the BAFTAs and Critics Choice Awards.

Looking to Lame's future, another collaboration with Nolan may be on the cards considering the pair have now worked together on two hit movies.



