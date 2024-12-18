Our editors have spoken: These are the best boots of 2025, from Aerosoles to Cole Haan

Our editors reveal the boots that make them feel fabulous. (Getty Images)

Winter is high time to treat yourself to a new pair (or two!) of boots. The right pair can elevate your chilly-weather outfits and become an essential part of your wardrobe. And while we all want our boots to be warm and sturdy, let's not forget about style, support and versatility.

We know boots can come with a hefty price tag. So we tapped our team of shopping experts to find out which pairs they actually love wearing. Given that shopping is what they do for a living, you can trust they had plenty of opinions when it comes to which pairs are truly worth the investment. After all, who wants to spend their hard-earned money on anything clunky and uncomfortable?

Many of the ultra-stylish options outlined below boast features like cushioned insoles, arch support and excellent traction, and all will easily mesh with everything in your winter wardrobe. From durable moto boots to knee-high options and cute and comfy booties, scroll on to see our favorite editor-tested and approved stylish boots.

And if you're looking for a pair of footwear to get you through slushy conditions, check out our guide to the Best Snow Boots.

Update, Dec. 18, 2024: We've checked all prices and availability and removed a sold-out pair.

Aerosoles Best boots with heels Aerosoles Micah Tall Shaft Boot in Black Faux Leather What's better than a sleek pair of high-heel boots? A pair that's actually comfortable to walk in, of course. Commerce Manager Julia Webb is a fan of these classic Aerosoles because they're "the most comfortable heeled boots I've ever owned, and I have recommended them to all my friends. The heel is almost 3 inches high, but I always feel comfortable and confident in them." She's owned them for over three years and says they still look as good as new. Despite the chunky heels, Webb says these boots are surprisingly lightweight and have solid traction. They have a memory foam insole to provide extra cushioning, and the faux leather material looks and feels real. "I usually wear these boots with dresses or skirts, but I can also tuck the right jeans in comfortably," Webb says. $60 at Aerosoles Explore More Buying Options $80 at DSW$78 at Kohl's

Nordstrom Best booties Marc Fisher Alva Bootie Trending Writer Ellie Conley tells us, "I've had these booties for at least three years, and a few of my friends have them too. We all wear them again and again in the fall and winter seasons. Because they're real suede, they're pretty durable." The cute and comfy booties have a Western flair, which Conley says is very on trend this year. She styles them with jeans and an oversize sweater for one of the "easiest go-to looks." Conley usually sprays the boots at the beginning of the season with a protective coating to keep the suede in tip-top shape. And she says that if any dirt gets on them, she just uses a dry brush to get it off. Despite having a heel over 3 inches, they're super easy to walk in, Conley says. "While I've never slipped in them, they are heeled booties, so I wouldn't say they offer outstanding traction. The chunkier heel does make them feel sturdier than a stiletto though." $199 at Nordstrom Explore More Buying Options $199 at Bloomingdale's$199 at Zappos

Anthropologie Best durable boots Frye Campus Boots These Frye boots are the most expensive option on our list, but I've had my pair for over 15 years, so I would say they're a good investment. The ultra-durable calf boots are handcrafted with real leather and have a stacked heel. The soles are smooth, so I definitely had to scuff them up when I first got them to prevent slipping and sliding, but after that, I've had no traction issues. The pull-on boots are comfortable and easy to walk in, though I will note I've never worn them without a thick pair of socks. (I think you would definitely get blisters if you tried the opposite.) I love the classic, simple design because it never goes out of style and it makes them so easy to pair with so many outfits. I've worn them with everything from flowy dresses to jeans. And I'm able to tuck jeans into them and wear them over the boots as well, depending on the pants' silhouette. $498 at Anthropologie Explore More Buying Options $498 at The Frye Company

Timberland Best comfortable boots Timberland Roxie Lane Mid Chelsea Boot Senior Commerce Writer Kristin Granero got these Timberland boots a few months ago to be "an alternative to the standard black or brown Chelsea boot" and has been loving them. The thick, rugged lug rubber sole works well in slippery conditions, and Granero says the memory foam footbed makes these very comfortable and supportive. Granero says these boots are super-fashionable and versatile too, as she's able to wear them with "jeans, leggings or thick black tights — they strike the perfect balance between casual and elevated so you can wear them with anything, really." While the booties are true to size, Granero recommends going up a half size if you want to wear thick socks with them once the cold weather sets in. $90 at Timberland Explore More Buying Options $140 at Backcountry$140 at Nordstrom

Amazon Best motorcycle boots Frye Veronica Short Boots Another pair of Frye boots that made our list? This slouchy, buckled style, beloved by Jessica Dodell-Feder, our senior home and garden editor. She's had a pair for over 15 years and called them a "true classic," before adding, "I have worn them to work, walking around the city, to ride horses, to nice(ish) occasions and more. They are very versatile!" The boots hit at mid-calf and have a low block heel that makes them easy and comfortable to walk in. They have a bit of rubber on the bottom to help with traction but aren't the most rugged for ultra-slippery conditions, she says. Still, the genuine leather just gets better with age. It "starts out somewhat stiff but softens over time," Dodell-Feder says. "They're not soft enough, though, that I would wear them without socks." $180 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $190 at The Frye Company

Cole Haan Best ankle boots Cole Haan Hampshire Buckle Ankle Boots What's better than a cute pair of ankle boots in chilly weather? Gift Editor Amanda Garrity recommends these because she can "wear these all day walking around New York City without a problem. I love a heeled bootie as much as the next person, but these are much more practical for all-day wear." Garrity says the buckled booties are comfortable straight out of the box and fit true to size. Besides their comfort factor, Garrity is a fan because "they're a timeless style. I've had them for three years already and I still plan on wearing them this season." She has them in black but has been tempted to pick up a brown pair. "I mainly wear them with straight-leg jeans and a sweater. I stick with my heeled boots when I'm wearing wide-leg pants or something a bit dressier. Every now and again, I've worn them with tights and a dress or skirt, but jeans are my usual go-to." $100 at Cole Haan Explore More Buying Options $200 at Zappos$109 at Macy's

Dr. Martens Best platform boots Dr. Martens Rometty Wyoming Leather Platform Chelsea Boots Doc Martens never go out of style, and Senior Deals Writer Britt Ross says she lives in this pair. The chunky rubber sole gives them excellent traction, and Ross says she has never once slipped in them, even on rainy days. "They're not super-lightweight due to the chunky sole/heel, but I don't feel like I'm stomping around when I wear them," she says. While the slip-on boots don't have cushioning, Ross says they do have slight arch support and are comfortable enough for all-day wear. "I've walked as much as 10 miles in one day in these." She does note that it took about a week to fully break them in but says they've held up. "I've had them for about two years, and aside from the leather looking a little less pristine, they're in excellent shape." $190 at Dr. Martens Explore More Buying Options $150 at DSW$130 at Amazon