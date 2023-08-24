The Instagram-famous Always Pan is on sale right now — 12 best Our Place deals

End of Summer Sale: Save up to 40 per cent at Our Place (photos via Our Place).

It was not so long ago that I thought a certain $25 pan from a mass-produced home store (that I shall not name) would be the answer to all of my cooking needs. However, a recent Anthony Bourdain audiobook kick and dating spree of cute chefs has left me feeling otherwise.

If, like me, you're looking to upgrade your cookware cabinet, the first place you want to check out is the Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale. For a limited time, shoppers can take up to 40 per cent off the brand's iconic Cookware Set (including the best-selling Always Pan 2.0 and Perfect Pot), Cast Iron Set and more.

Say "Yes, chef!" to the sale and shop the deals below.

Always Pan 2.0 in azul (photo via Our Place)

This 10-in-1 bestselling cookware system is made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled aluminum without potentially toxic materials. The pan is deep enough to roast a chicken, shallow enough to flip an egg, and does the job of 10 pieces of traditional cookware.

$112 $150 at Our Place

Save 25%: Perfect Pot

Perfect Pot in Rosa (photo via Our Place)

Our Place's Perfect Pot took home Architectural Digest's "Great Design" award in 2021. The 5.5-quart pot can boil, bake, fry, roast, braise and more

$123 $165 at Our Place

Save 25%: Home Cook Duo

Home Cook Duo (photo via Our Place)

Get more, spend less. Shoppers can save 25 per cent on the best-selling Home Cook Duo, designed to replace an 18-piece cookware set.

$235 $315 at Our Place

Save 25%: Cast Iron Always Pan

Cast Iron Always Pan in Lavender (photo via Our Place)

A winner of Architectural Digest's 2022 Cleverest Award, this 8-in-1 toxic-free enamelled cast iron pan moves seamlessly from stovetop to oven with a heat resistance of up to 500°F without the lid.

$116 $155 at Our Place

Save 25%: Cast Iron Perfect Pot

Cast Iron Perfect Pot in lavender (photo via Our Place)

Designed as a modern Dutch oven, this jack-of-all-trades cast iron pot is designed for superior browning, with no seasoning required. It's "my go-to pot for everything," writes one shopper. Plus, it "washes like a dream."

$131 $175 at Our Place

Save $86: Cast Iron Set

Cast Iron Set (photo via Our Place)

Turn up the heat with this low-maintenance set. The reviewer-loved set comes with 6.5-inch and 10.5-inch Always Pans, the Grill Press and bonus silicone Hot Grips.

$194 $280 at Our Place

Save 25%: Cast Iron Hot Grill

Cast Iron Hot Grill (photo via Our Place)

Unlock a world of indoor grilling with this user-loved enamelled cast iron grill pan. Reviewers "love it for searing" and say it's "perfect" for year-round grilling, especially in apartments.

$71 $95 at Our Place

Save 25%: Heirloom Set

Heirloom Set (photo via Our Place)

This limited-edition Heirloom Set includes the best-selling 8-in-1 Cast Iron Always Pan and a Moroccan Tagine. Dinners just got that much better — and better looking, too.

$176 $235 at Our Place

Save 40%: Ultimate Cookware Set

Ultimate Cookware Set in sage (photo via Our Place)

This eight-piece set includes all of your Our Place favourites, including mini and full sizes of the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot, plus the Oven Pan (which doubles as a griddle).

$456 $760 at Our Place

Save 40%: Cookware Set

Cookware Set in Blue Salt (photo via Our Place)

This multifunctional four-piece cookware set features mini and full sizes of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan 2.0 and Perfect Pot.

$339 $565 at Our Place

Save 25%: Ovenware Set

Ovenware Set in sage (photo via Our Place)

Did someone say fall baking? This five-piece set includes three generous stoneware baking dishes, a versatile Oven Pan and a reusable parchment alternative that fits together like a puzzle.

$146 $195 at Our Place

Save 25%: Starter Set

Starter Set (photo via Our Place)

This 12-piece set provides the essential building blocks to your tableware collection. The ceramic plates and bowls are hand-glazed with a scratch-resistant interior and feature a smart-stacking design.

$160 $215 at Our Place

