Out of millions of Black Friday deals, here are the ones Yahoo editors are buying

"Professional shopper" has a nice ring to it, don't you think? We made a career out of shopping, and some of our parents even understand what we do for a living when we use that title. So naturally, when Black Friday rolls around, we take finding the very best deals very, very seriously.



And what kind of shoppers would we be if we didn't add a few of our favorites to our own carts while we're sifting through the best sales? And hey, when we hit "add to cart" on something, you know it's a good deal. That's why we're sharing the Black Friday deals that our own shopping editors are snatching up right now.

Trending Black Friday deals

Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $279.99: Save over 40%

Beats Studio Buds are under $80: Save over 45%

Always Pan 2.0 for $95 (was $150): Lowest price ever

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $329 (was $429): Rare deal

Coach Willow Tote Bag for $198 (was $395): Take 50% off

Below, you'll find editor-coveted finds at rock-bottom Black Friday prices, but don't stop there. Check out our lists of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart and Target if you really want to cover your bargain-hunting bases.





Editor-favorite Black Friday deals

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $47 $80 Save $33 with Prime "I like to refresh my bed pillows at least once a year, and this comfy set has become an all-time favorite for my bedroom and the guest room. I've even had houseguests comment on how luxurious they feel! They're super fluffy and really feel like those you'd find at a five-star hotel." — Ellie Conley, Trending Writer Save $33 with Prime $47 at Amazon

Amazon Newward Stainless Steel Wine Bottle Cooler Stick $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime "A friend had one of these amazingly handy cooler sticks over the summer and now I not only need to have one but — especially at this $10 price — buy them as gifts for every white wine and rosé drinker I know." — Jennifer Romolini, Senior Beauty Editor Save $3 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Deep Moisturizing Conditioner $34 $60 Save $26 "I've been seeing a distressing amount of hair in my shower drain lately, so I'm going to give this anti-thinning Pura D'Or shampoo and conditioner set a whirl while it's almost half off. I feel like these things are hit-and-miss, but the discount has overcome my skepticism! There are no sulfates and it's packed with natural ingredients, so what have I got to lose? (Hopefully, not more hair.)"



— Saundra Latham, Commerce Editor $34 at Amazon

Amazon Apple MagSafe Charger $35 $49 Save $14 "The MagSafe feature on most recent generations of the iPhone is one of the best innovations Apple's ever made, especially for the person who loves using their phone while it charges during travel — and hi, that person is me. To do this, though, you need a MagSafe charger and this one is compatible with the latest iPhone and has a heavy-duty braided cable that's hard to strip. Right now, the 2-meter option is only $1 more than its lowest price ever!" — Moriba Cummings, Trending Writer $35 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $35 at Walmart$49 at Staples

Madewell Madewell The Remy Mary Jane Flats $89 $168 Save $79 with code "I purchased a pair of these Madewell flats in black with rhinestones, and they're so comfy — I wore them to walk at least 8K steps the other day! I also got tons of compliments. Now, while they're on sale, I'm grabbing a second pair. Maybe a third. I can't decide between the metallic Pewter and Chocolate Raisin colors." — Ellie Conley, Trending Writer Save $79 with code Copied! MADEBETTER $89 at Madewell

Amazon Nivea Fruity Tinted Lip Balm Variety Pack $6 $9 Save $3 "Another stellar gift I'll be buying in bulk this season is this adorable four-pack of Nivea's bestselling, ultra-moisturizing lip tints, which feel great on and leave a just-right blush of color. Right now, the set is on sale for $6 — the lowest price I've seen all year." — Jennifer Romolini, Senior Beauty Editor $6 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $130 $160 Save $30 "Like most avid readers and #booktok followers, I love my Kindle. You know who else loves my Kindle? My fiancé — and he won't stop stealing mine. So, I'm going to get him his own for Christmas (shh, don't tell him). The brand-new Paperwhite model features a 7-inch screen display and can hold up to 16GB worth of books. I'm also going to sweeten the deal by downloading a few books on his list." — Sarah Weldon, Trending Writer $130 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $130 at Target

Aritzia Aritzia Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Mega Drop Shoulder Zip Hoodie $76 $95 Save $19 "During the holidays, I exclusively wear loungewear, so it's not surprising that this zip-up hoodie from Aritzia is at the top of my wishlist this year. It's perfectly oversized, comes in more than 15 colors and has a nice weight to it that keeps me warm and toasty. Plus, it doesn't have any loud branding — it's basic in the best way. Aritzia is offering up to 50% off select styles, so I may also have to snag the matching sweatpants." — Julia Webb, Shopping Manager $76 at Aritzia

Glossier Glossier Ultralip $17 $22 Save $5 "Glossier's Ultralip is my favorite lipstick of all time! Problem is, the brand rarely discounts and it's expensive at full price. But right now, for Black Friday, everything on the site is 25% so I'm stocking up! Vesper is my go-to color, but I also purchased few new ones to try because the price is just too good to pass up." — Jeanine Edwards, Shopping Director $17 at Glossier

Amazon Anker Nano 3-in-1 Charger $30 $45 Save $15 with Prime "I have a few trips booked this winter and I hate traveling with a dead cell phone, so I'm going to scoop up this tiny portable charger while it's on sale. The 3-in-1 charger can charge an iPhone 14 Pro up to two times and it even has a built-in USB-C cable, so I don't have to pack an extra cord." — Rebecca Carhart, Style Writer Save $15 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Gap Gap CashSoft Turtleneck Sweater $35 $70 Save $35 "I recently mustered up the courage to do a big closet cleanout and now, I'm trying to fill in the gaps. I'm lacking in the sweater department, and this relaxed turtleneck style checks all the boxes. It's versatile, comes in petite (a rarity!) and looks warm enough for cold New York City winters. I'm torn between the red and gray — but given that it's nearly half off, I might just snag both." — Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor $35 at Gap

Amazon 3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set $48 "Don't tell my 9-year-old niece, but I'm getting her the 3Doodler — a sort of pen/3D printer hybrid — for her birthday. She loves drawing and building things, so I figured I’d get her something that would let her draw and build at the same time. This thing works sort of like a hot glue gun: you load it up with colored plastic sticks, which get heated inside the pen and extruded, becoming solid again in whatever configuration you "draw." I see this go on sale every Black Friday, and this year I'm finally clicking buy." — Karisa Langlo, Editor $48 at Amazon

Surprus Electric Lighter Surprus Electric Lighter $7 $17 Save $10 with Prime "I'm strongly against giving candles as gifts and perhaps it's because I've received so many over the years. At this point, my collection is getting a bit out of control, so I'm making an effort to burn through a bunch this year. I hate using matches and my lighter always runs out of fuel, so I'm going to snag this rechargeable lighter while it's on sale for 60% off. There's no flame or fuel — just plug it into a USB charger to refuel it." — Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor Save $10 with Prime $7 at Amazon

Amazon Trendy Queen Women's Oversized Hoodie $36 $53 Save $17 "I've been looking for a new oversized hoodie to cozy up in this winter, and thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this fleece-lined option. There are 33 styles to choose from, and now that it's over 30% off, I may buy more than one." — Rebecca Carhart, Style Writer $36 at Amazon

.