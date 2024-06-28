Outback Steakhouse offers free Bloomin' Onion to customers: How to get the freebie today

There is still time to claim a free Bloomin’ Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

The restaurant chain chose to celebrate National Onion Day in the savory way, offering customers the chance to get deep fried onion petals and bloom sauce on the house until Friday.

All you have to do is purchase any “adult entree” and mention “National Onion Day” to your server, who will comp the Bloomin’ Onion from the bill.

“With more than 8 million Bloomin’ Onions sold each year, the often-duplicated, iconic appetizer is a staple in Outback’s history and is made with a secret family recipe that never fails to delight,” according to an Outback Steakhouse news release. “With more than 200 petals per onion on average, the Bloomin’ Onion was invented to be a shareable menu item which quickly earned its keep as a fundamental appetizer on the Outback menu”

Here’s how to get one.

New food offerings: Dunkin' unveils lineup of summer menu items for 2024

Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion offered free with purchase

Outback Steakhouse will offer customers a free Bloomin' Onion through Friday with the purchase of an adult entree and a National Onion Day mention.

The National Onion Day celebration freebie is available for customers who dine-in, order curbside takeout, make an online order, or opt for delivery through Friday.

And be sure to mention or enter National Onion Day to redeem the offer. The code BLOOM can be used at online checkout.

The offer is not valid at Outback Steakhouse restaurants in Mississippi, Tennessee or any airport locations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Get a free Bloomin’ Onion from Outback Steakhouse today: Here's how