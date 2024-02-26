Over 1,300 Michael Kors styles are on sale — save up to $529 on bags and shoes
Another way of putting it: If I had $250 to spend at Michael Kors, this is what I would buy.
As a shopping editor, I'm constantly searching for new sales and deals that might benefit Canadian shoppers. On the fashion front, that means I spend a lot of time looking at the Michael Kors sale section. Unlike full-priced Michael Kors bags and shoes, some of which can cost upwards of $1,750, the Michael Kors sale section has surprisingly great (and actually affordable) deals. Right now, more than 1,300 items are included in its sale section, with prices starting under $20. To shop 11 discounted accessories I have my eye on, including a pebbled leather satchel that's $439 off, scroll below.
Gabby Small Satchel$109$558Save $449
Kendall Small Leather Shoulder Bag$199$298Save $99
Mimi Medium Logo Messenger Bag$129$658Save $529
Marilyn Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel$179$358Save $179
Eliza Extra-Large Pebbled Leather Reversible Tote Bag$249$398Save $149
Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody$99$258Save $159
Leigh Suede Boot$149$298Save $149
Emilia Small Pebbled Leather Satchel$119$558Save $439
Clara Embellished Leather Sandal$129$198Save $69
Jet Set Small Pebbled Leather Double-Zip Camera Bag$129$428Save $299
Greenwich Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag$179$378Save $199
This chic little bag comes in four colours: Olive (pictured), dark cherry, camel and black.
Whether you throw it over your shoulder or carry it in your hand, this simple yet glamorous shoulder bag is a must-have for spring.
Michael Kors shoppers say the Mimi Medium Logo Messenger Bag is "beautiful" and the "perfect size." Shop it in three colourways.
Michael Kors' structured Marilyn satchel is "very cute and sturdy," according to one happy shopper.
This jumbo tote holds everything you need and more, making it great for the office or weekends. Crafted from 100 per cent leather, the bag is reversible and comes with a detachable pouch. Shop it in three colours.
This compact crossbody is perfect for holding the essentials and nights on the town. Shop the Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody in two colours.
Crafted from 100 per cent rich suede, these boho-inspired knee-high boots feature a slouchy silhouette. They're the "perfect colour and the heels are really comfortable," writes one reviewer.
Shop the Emilia Small Pebbled Leather Satchel in four colours: Dark cherry (pictured), bright red, powder blush and light sage.
These leather sandals are "super cute and oddly comfortable," writes one shopper. "They can go with jeans, shorts, dresses or skirts. You won't be disappointed."
This 100 per cent leather camera bag is designed with two interior zip compartments to help keep you organized, storing your cards, keys, phone and more.
"The picture does no justice to this purse," writes one Michael Kors reviewer. "I don’t even know what to say, but 'wow,' this purse is just gorgeous."
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.