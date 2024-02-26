Advertisement
Over 1,300 Michael Kors styles are on sale — save up to $529 on bags and shoes

Another way of putting it: If I had $250 to spend at Michael Kors, this is what I would buy.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
More than 1,300 items are on sale at Michael Kors — 11 best deals (Photos via Michael Kors).

As a shopping editor, I'm constantly searching for new sales and deals that might benefit Canadian shoppers. On the fashion front, that means I spend a lot of time looking at the Michael Kors sale section. Unlike full-priced Michael Kors bags and shoes, some of which can cost upwards of $1,750, the Michael Kors sale section has surprisingly great (and actually affordable) deals. Right now, more than 1,300 items are included in its sale section, with prices starting under $20. To shop 11 discounted accessories I have my eye on, including a pebbled leather satchel that's $439 off, scroll below.

Michael Kors

Gabby Small Satchel

$109$558Save $449

This chic little bag comes in four colours: Olive (pictured), dark cherry, camel and black.

$109 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Kendall Small Leather Shoulder Bag

$199$298Save $99

Whether you throw it over your shoulder or carry it in your hand, this simple yet glamorous shoulder bag is a must-have for spring. 

$199 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Mimi Medium Logo Messenger Bag

$129$658Save $529

Michael Kors shoppers say the Mimi Medium Logo Messenger Bag is "beautiful" and the "perfect size." Shop it in three colourways. 

$129 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Marilyn Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel

$179$358Save $179

Michael Kors' structured Marilyn satchel is "very cute and sturdy," according to one happy shopper.

$179 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Eliza Extra-Large Pebbled Leather Reversible Tote Bag

$249$398Save $149

This jumbo tote holds everything you need and more, making it great for the office or weekends. Crafted from 100 per cent leather, the bag is reversible and comes with a detachable pouch. Shop it in three colours. 

$249 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody

$99$258Save $159

This compact crossbody is perfect for holding the essentials and nights on the town. Shop the Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody in two colours. 

$99 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Leigh Suede Boot

$149$298Save $149

Crafted from 100 per cent rich suede, these boho-inspired knee-high boots feature a slouchy silhouette. They're the "perfect colour and the heels are really comfortable," writes one reviewer.

$149 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Emilia Small Pebbled Leather Satchel

$119$558Save $439

Shop the Emilia Small Pebbled Leather Satchel in four colours: Dark cherry (pictured), bright red, powder blush and light sage. 

$119 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Clara Embellished Leather Sandal

$129$198Save $69

These leather sandals are "super cute and oddly comfortable," writes one shopper. "They can go with jeans, shorts, dresses or skirts. You won't be disappointed."

$129 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Jet Set Small Pebbled Leather Double-Zip Camera Bag

$129$428Save $299

This 100 per cent leather camera bag is designed with two interior zip compartments to help keep you organized, storing your cards, keys, phone and more.

$129 at Michael Kors
Michael Kors

Greenwich Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

$179$378Save $199

"The picture does no justice to this purse," writes one Michael Kors reviewer. "I don’t even know what to say, but 'wow,' this purse is just gorgeous."

$179 at Michael Kors

