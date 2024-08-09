Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this $7 hair treatment that rivals Olaplex

If you have damaged hair, you're probably very familiar with Olaplex. The iconic treatment can minimize the damage done by bleaching, coloring, heat styling or chemical treatments by repairing the bonds within your hair. It's a miracle worker for many; unfortunately, it's priced like one, too. A 3.3 oz. treatment costs $30 and can be even pricier if you get the in-salon version. Thankfully for our strands and our wallets, price-conscious social media mavens quickly found a treatment that costs a fraction of what they'd have to lay out for Olaplex. It's Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment, it's just $7 and thousands of reviewers swear it's even better than the pricey stuff.

The Amazon No. 1 bestselling Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment is no stranger to TikTok fame — #elizavecca has over 23 million views on the app — but thanks to a video posted by TikTok user @abbeyyung, the treatment started trending all over again.

What makes it so special? Unlike Olaplex, which is a bond rebuilder, Cer-100 is a protein treatment, which is especially nourishing for hair with heat or bleach damage. It uses keratin and pig collagen to tackle dry strands and frizz, plus shoppers have reported less hair loss and breakage when using the serum.

It's so easy to incorporate into your routine, too: Dry your hair with a towel after shampooing, and apply the serum to your hair. Leave on for up to 20 minutes, then rinse.

It's not just the price that's converting Olaplex shoppers into Elizavecca fans — some say it works even better than the expensive treatment.

The trending treatment has an army of fans on TikTok and Amazon. (Amazon)

"My hair looks like I spent all day at the salon," shared one of over 35,000 five-star raters. "My hair didn’t look this good after my last Olaplex treatment and blowout. All I did after my shower was brush my hair. I added no product and my hair was soft, not frizzy, shiny, and just so easy to work with. It looked amazing."

Says one shopper who purchased a tube over six times: "This is a miracle product. Works better than Olaplex. My hair is soft and shiny and my curls are bouncy with no frizz. I just add some of this to my conditioner when I wash my hair and it always comes out looking great! The smell is really nice too, and what a lovely price!"

Better add it to your auto-ship list — reviewers all agree it's sure to be a holy grail product.

"Magic in a bottle," says one thrilled Amazon shopper. "My hair has never felt so soft, silky, and shiny. Whenever I let it air dry it tends to go frizzy but not with this! It's an amazing product. I only wish it came in a bigger size. Love it so much I already bought a second even though I'm not halfway through the first bottle."

"I really love the way this makes my hair feel — it's so soft and shiny after using," wrote another shopper who added a complaint. "My only gripe is that I wish they had a larger size because I go through this so fast."

