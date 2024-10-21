These Overnight Oats Pack 21 Grams Of Protein—And Taste Like Carrot Cake

Anyone prioritizing protein knows it's important to get a dose of the macro at every meal—that allows our bodies to efficiently use it to rebuild cells all day long. Fortunately, there are tons of high-protein breakfasts to start your day with.

Not into eggs or protein powders though? You're still in luck. Oatmeal offers up a beautiful blank canvas for incorporating more protein into your a.m. meal. And overnight oats provide an even easier solve, since they're meal-prep friendly and practically "cook" themselves.

High-protein overnight oats are super customizable, too. Follow the basic oat, milk, yogurt and chia seed ratio, then experiment with different healthy mix-ins and flavor boosts. (This variation is inspired by a slice of carrot cake, so it features grated carrots, sweet maple and chopped pecans.)

While you can try adding protein powder to your oats, sometimes it will clump up or create a weird aftertaste. This recipe skips it, but still manages to pack in 21 grams of protein, with help from a few power players.

• Greek yogurt: Adding some to the equation boosts the creaminess of your overnight oats and introduces a ton of protein (9 grams per serving in this recipe), plus calcium and vitamin D.

• Rolled oats: The star of the show, this whole grain delivers health benefits including fiber, which is great for keeping the digestive system on track, as well as protein (5 grams per 1/2 cup, according to the USDA). Looking for a li'l extra? Bob's Red Mill High Protein Oats offers up 60 percent more protein than conventional, naturally, courtesy of a newly cultivated grain.

• Milk: You can use any type of milk, though know each delivers a different dose of protein (read: cow's milk has more and non-dairy alternatives, like almond milk, less). That said, this recipe calls for soy milk—which contains about the same amount of protein as 1% cow's milk, but has more magnesium, which can aid in relieving muscle soreness.

• Chia Seeds: This superfood is loaded with fiber and protein (1 tablespoon has about 4 grams and 2 grams, accordingly). Plus, chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.



• Nuts and nut butter: High-protein nuts contribute crunch and flavor, as well as a host of nutrients. Sprinkle on chopped pecans, like in this recipe. Or, if you're starting with basic overnight oats, switch up the nuts and swirl in some almond or peanut butter.



Ready to get a head start on your macros in the a.m.? Meal prep this recipe that packs in at least 20 grams of protein per serving.

Yields: 4 servings

Prep Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 10 mins

Calories per Serving: 541

Ingredients

2 c. unsweetened soy milk, plus more for thinning

1 1/2 c. whole milk Greek yogurt

3 tsp. pure maple syrup

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 1/4 c. rolled oats

1 large carrot (8 oz), scrubbed and coarsely grated (2 1/2 cups)

2/3 c. toasted pecans, chopped, plus more for topping

1/2 c. raisins, roughly chopped, plus more for topping

1/4 c. toasted unsweetened coconut chips, lightly crushed

1/4 c. chia seeds

Directions

In large bowl, whisk together soy milk, yogurt, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt. Stir in oats, carrot, pecans, raisins, coconut, and chia seeds until well combined. Divide among 4 jars, cover, and refrigerate overnight or up to 3 days. Serve, adjusting consistency with additional soy milk as needed. Top with additional pecans, raisins, and coconut, if desired.

NUTRITION (per serving): About 541 cal, 27 g fat (6 g sat), 9 mg chol, 348 mg sodium, 60 g carb, 13 g fiber, 26.5 g sugar (3 g added sugar), 21 g pro



