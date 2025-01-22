How the Children’s Word of the Year has changed in a decade and what it means for kids

This year, the children who took part in the initiative selected "kindness" as their Word of the Year. (Getty Images)

Over 6,000 children aged 6 to 14 across the UK have taken part in the annual Oxford University Press (OUP) survey – with over half (61%) selecting “kindness” as their 2024 Children’s Word of the Year.

Runners-up include “artificial intelligence”, which was chosen by 25% of the children asked, and "conflict" (7%), as well as “slay” and “sigma” – referring to someone who is metaphorically killing it and men who are successful and popular but lowkey, respectively.

The top result, according to the team who conducted the research, not only indicates how children value kindness, but also their desire to see more of it in the world.

So, what can we glean from these results and those of the past ten years?

Global events and themes of politics

"Trump" was the Children's Word of the Year in 2017. (Getty Images)

Since the initiative launched in 2014, there have been a notable number of political terms in the mix, as well as phrases that encapsulate contemporary events. For example, in 2023 the word of the year was “climate change”; in 2020 it was “coronavirus”; in 2019, “Brexit”; and in 2017 it was “Trump”.

According to educator and linguistic expert Rebecca Leigh, there are a number of reasons as to why this is the case.

“Words capture group attention when they represent what members think about and strive for,” she explains to Yahoo UK. “The ideas that children take in come from their family discussions, television shows, and class discussions. Terms such as ‘hashtag’ [2015’s winner] demonstrate digital competency, while references to ‘Trump’ or ‘Brexit’ reveal their knowledge of global events.

“Children show their ability to sense social transformations while developing their own thoughts about the world. Young people identify complex global problems and show their desire to take active steps toward significant change. The results over the past ten years are a portrait of young minds grappling with an interconnected world.”

Children are more attune to the news than we think

Children pick up on conversations between adults, those presented in the media and what's discussed in class. (Getty Images)

She also adds that we shouldn’t underestimate how much young people absorb and comprehend. “Children understand adult conversations by sensing how adults talk and what they discuss. They learn new words by soaking up information from media sources and everyday conversations with their families and teachers. The terms ‘climate change’ and ‘anxiety’, for example, highlight young people's knowledge about important global issues,” Leigh says.

When it comes to this year’s winning word, Leigh believes it is, too, reflective of the current socio-political climate. She explains: “The word ‘kindness’ stands as a hopeful alternative to present-day societal challenges and divisions. People desire to form bonds with others and understand their feelings while creating positive change during these confusing times.”

Previous results of the Children's Word of the Year

"Queen" was the chosen word in 2022, following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee that year. (Getty Images)

2023 - Climate change

2022 - Queen

2021 - Anxiety

2020 - Coronavirus

2019 - Brexit

2018 - Plastic

2017 - Trump

2016 - Refugee

2015 - Hashtag

2014 - Minion

