What is 'Ozempic face'? How we refer to weight-loss side effects matters.

Ozempic has taken the world by storm – largely due to the medication's weight loss effect and rumored use by celebrities and the wealthy.

But some physicians want to shift this narrative.

Ozempic was originally developed for Type-2 diabetes treatment, but has also been shown to cause weight loss. Wegovy, a medication often mentioned in the same breath as Ozempic, is the same medication but dosed and administered solely for weight loss purposes.

While these medications can improve the health and lives of many, they do have some side effects. Is the rumored "Ozempic face" one of them?

What is 'Ozempic face'?

Ozempic face is not a medical term and is generally not a problem for people who have taken the medication appropriately. Some people use the term to describe the appearance of sagging skin after weight loss.

Does Ozempic change your face?

No.

Ozempic does not cause excessive weight loss in the face. But, if someone loses a lot of weight in a short amount of time, most often when they weren’t overweight or obese to begin with, they may have a gaunt appearance.

Dr. Judy Korner is an endocrinologist and Professor of Medicine at Columbia University. She says the derogatory remarks about what one’s face looks like after weight loss are part of a pattern of abuse against obese patients.

“What’s been going on (with Ozempic) is the focus on people who are using it inappropriately. And it’s making a mockery out of obesity, which is a disease,” she says. “We now are finally having medications that can effectively target this disease, and the focus is completely on the wrong thing instead of focusing on the people who are taking the medication correctly and whose health has been improved because of that."

Understanding weight loss and saggy skin

If weight loss results in excess skin and you'd like to take action, there are a few cosmetic options.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association lists some of the ways to tighten loose skin:

Skin-firming creams and lotions: Results in only subtle benefits

Non-invasive skin tightening procedures : Ultrasound, radiofrequency and laser treatments, are more effective than creams and don't require any incisions or punctures

Minimally invasive procedures : Invasive radiofrequency and laser resurfacing are the most effective non-surgical options but they do include more downtime

Surgery: Facelifts, eye lifts and “tummy tucks” are the most effective procedures but also carry the most risk and cost

The bottom line – “Ozempic face” is not a medical term, and it is not a side effect of taking the medication. If you are considering taking Ozempic or Wegovy, you should talk to your doctor to make sure it’s the right option for you and your health.

Do weight loss pills work? Truth about controversial drugs and supplements

Just Curious for more? We've got you covered.

USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From "What is the healthiest diet?" to "What are the worst foods for high cholesterol?" to "What is the rarest blood type?" – we're striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer for you.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is 'Ozempic face' and is it a real side effect? We debunk.