I paid over $2,000 for a first-class flight on Alaska Airlines. Unfortunately, it wasn't much better than economy.

I usually fly economy, but I splurged on a first-class Alaska Airlines ticket to Hawaii.

The round-trip flight cost more than $2,000, but the amenities really let me down.

It definitely wasn't worth it for me — I hope I actually get a first-class experience someday.

I travel often and, until recently, had only flown economy. Faced with long-haul flights from the East Coast of the US to Hawaii, I decided to spring for first-class tickets.

I was traveling without my family, so I thought it might be my only chance to see what it's like at the front of the plane without shelling out for multiple tickets.

After looking at different itineraries, I picked a round-trip flight on Alaska Airlines that cost over $2,000. I'd never flown with the airline before, but I excitedly hit buy on the nonrefundable first-class tickets.

I thought the luxury experience would be worth the investment. Instead, in my opinion, what I got wasn't much better than economy.

Unfortunately, I should've done my research.

I was bummed that I wouldn't be able to use any lounges. Jamie Davis Smith

My first incorrect assumption was that my first-class ticket would automatically get me access to an airport lounge. I thought this would be especially nice since my itinerary included a layover in each direction.

Unfortunately, there weren't Alaska lounges at any of the four airports I flew through during my trip, and you have to be an Alaska Lounge+ member to access any of the airline's partner lounges.

To make things worse, I assumed the first-class seats would be as nice as those I've seen on other airlines. My heart sank when I learned that Alaska Airlines' first-class seats don't recline much and don't have seat-back screens.

I'd been looking forward to a deep recline to help me sleep and zone out while watching movies and catching up on emails throughout my 18-hour travel day.

At this point, I wondered whether it would've been better to fly economy on a different airline, but it was too late to change my ticket.

Still, I tried to look on the bright side.

Although they didn't recline, the seats were pretty comfortable. Jamie Davis Smith

When I boarded my first flight, I was cautiously optimistic.

I was glad to see my first-class chair was noticeably bigger than a typical economy seat. Plus, it had plenty of padding to make it more comfortable.

Unfortunately, the seats reclined even less than I expected. I also didn't get a pillow or an amenities kit, just a blanket, which is what I'm used to on longer economy flights on other airlines.

Unfortunately, things only got more boring from there.

There wasn't even anywhere for me to hang my tablet to watch movies. Jamie Davis Smith

I packed a tablet with a big screen so I could watch movies and TV shows through Alaska's app, which seemed to have a pretty good selection. However, there wasn't a tablet holder on the seatback for either of my flights there.

Because I had only one tray table, I had to choose between watching movies or using my computer to catch up on emails. Given the limited space, things got even tighter when the food came out.

I also had to pay an extra $32 ($8 on each leg of my flight) for WiFi.

I subsisted on snack boxes throughout the long flights there.

I didn't get an entrée on either of my first two flights. Jamie Davis Smith

When it was time to eat, I was hoping for a hot meal. I left my house at 4 a.m. without breakfast and was starving.

I waited to see what would be on my tray, only to discover that because I had not selected a meal in advance (which I didn't know was a thing), I was stuck with a snack box and a couple of mediocre sides.

I got the same snack box (sans entrée) on my second flight, leaving me hangry when I landed.

As I deplaned, I longingly thought about the delicious food I had on a recent Turkish Airlines flight in economy.

The return flight was slightly better but still far from luxurious.

I finally had somewhere to put my tablet on my first flight home. Jamie Davis Smith

When it came time to board my first flight home, I was happy to see that the plane was nicer.

This time, I had a tablet holder on the back of my seat so I could watch from a comfortable distance and save some tray space.

The seats didn't recline more than the other plane, but they did have footrests. My flight left at 11 p.m., and I was so tired that I dozed off easily.

Unfortunately, I was soon disappointed again when I boarded my connecting flight. The plane was an older model without a tablet holder.

I had at least preordered a meal for this leg, which was better than the snack box.

I'm looking forward to having a better first-class experience someday.

I won't be flying first class on Alaska Airlines again. Jamie Davis Smith

I can't totally blame Alaska for my underwhelming first-class experience.

If I had done some research before booking, it would've been much clearer that the airline is known for its no-frills planes. However, it still felt like I was paying first-class prices, so I think some disappointment is appropriate.

I won't be flying first class on Alaska again, but I hope to have a real, luxurious experience on another airline in the future.

Alaska Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

