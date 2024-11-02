Pall Mall closes for oldest and newest car display

Pall Mall was closed to through traffic on Saturday for the St James's Motoring Spectacle [Asad Ahmad/BBC]

Thousands of spectators congregated in Pall Mall to see a display of some of the world's oldest and newest cars.

The central London street was closed to through traffic for the St James's Motoring Spectacle, organised by the Royal Automobile Club.

Cars on show across five dedicated zones included models dating back to 1896 and the Aston Martin DB5, well known from the 60-year-old James Bond film Goldfinger.

A dedicated zone focused on modern design, providing both an opportunity for the public to see supercars and how manufacturers are embracing technology to make vehicles more sustainable, the automobile club said.

The Aston Martin DB5, best known from the James Bond films, was at the event [Asad Ahmad/BBC]

Alongside classics such as a 1904 Mercedes Simplex, supercars including an Aston Martin Valkyrie and a Porsche 963 hypercar that raced in this year's Le Mans 24 Hours were on display.

Hypercars, including an Aston Martin Valkyrie, were part of the spectacle [Asad Ahmad/BBC]

Chairman Duncan Wiltshire said the club was "delighted" to host Saturday's event.

"This wonderful new show will not only celebrate the freedoms motorised transport has provided but also forecast the car’s future role within a fast-changing world," he said.

The club was founded in 1897 and its patron is King Charles III.

Rare cars, including this Mercedes W196, were parked across five dedicated zones [Asad Ahmad/BBC]

The free event comes ahead of the RM Sotheby's London to Brighton Veteran Car Run - the world's longest-running motoring event, according to organisers - on Sunday.

It will see more than 400 vehicles, built before 1905, head southward from Hyde Park.

