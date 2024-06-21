Pamela Anderson, 56, says she wants to look her age: 'I don't try to look younger anymore. What's the point of fighting the clock?'

"A lot of women do it at this age, it’s nothing exceptional but I did it in public," Anderson said.

Pamela Anderson dove deeper into her approach to aging in a new interview. (Image via Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about beauty and aging. In a new interview with ELLE France, the 56-year-old opened up about her decision to embrace aging and the journey of self-acceptance that led her to that point.

Anderson went makeup-free for the first time in September 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. “I did it for myself. I didn’t want to play this game anymore. Who was I competing with? I’m no longer the prettiest girl in the room and I’m not trying to be," Anderson said. "I need to accept myself as I am. A lot of women do it at this age, it’s nothing exceptional, but I did it in public.”

Pamela Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Her choice to embrace her natural beauty was hailed as an act of empowerment, especially for women over 50. "It wasn’t a political happening," she quipped. "But many women thanked me... I want to be in tune with myself, I want to look my age. I don't try to look younger anymore. What's the point of fighting the clock?"

The mom-of-two also spoke to the outlet about the hyper-sexualization she experienced during her early days in Hollywood. Anderson shared: "I was in my 20swhen I arrived in Hollywood. I had never taken a plane. I went straight from a tiny town in Canada to the Playboy mansion. It was an adventure, and I was very naive. I thought I could overcome anything."

Now, Anderson is focused on living authentically and embracing her natural beauty. "There is no false promise: hydration, radiance, and above all self-acceptance."

Last month, Anderson shared an intimate excerpt from her open journal, where she opened up about the impact public perception has had on her self-esteem.

Anderson says her decision to go makeup-free wasn't "political." (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

"I used to say that it was nice to have no (or low) expectations placed upon me, and joked that if I formed a full sentence I was 'a genius'… that since I had nothing to live up to, I couldn't disappoint anyone… It was a cop out," she explained.

The Sonsie Beauty co-founder admitted she always wanted to be known for more than just her beauty, writing, "I always wished for people to think more of me — that I was talented, intelligent and a developed person with interesting things to say with points of view and knowledge of the world."

I really believed that I was what people thought of me and it started and stemmed from my own insecurities."

