Pamela Anderson, 56, says she wants to look her age: 'I don't try to look younger anymore. What's the point of fighting the clock?'

"A lot of women do it at this age, it’s nothing exceptional but I did it in public," Anderson said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Pamela Anderson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Pamela Anderson dove deeper into her approach to aging in a new interview. (Image via Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about beauty and aging. In a new interview with ELLE France, the 56-year-old opened up about her decision to embrace aging and the journey of self-acceptance that led her to that point.

Anderson went makeup-free for the first time in September 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. “I did it for myself. I didn’t want to play this game anymore. Who was I competing with? I’m no longer the prettiest girl in the room and I’m not trying to be," Anderson said. "I need to accept myself as I am. A lot of women do it at this age, it’s nothing exceptional, but I did it in public.”

Pamela Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England.
Pamela Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Her choice to embrace her natural beauty was hailed as an act of empowerment, especially for women over 50. "It wasn’t a political happening," she quipped. "But many women thanked me... I want to be in tune with myself, I want to look my age. I don't try to look younger anymore. What's the point of fighting the clock?"

The mom-of-two also spoke to the outlet about the hyper-sexualization she experienced during her early days in Hollywood. Anderson shared: "I was in my 20swhen I arrived in Hollywood. I had never taken a plane. I went straight from a tiny town in Canada to the Playboy mansion. It was an adventure, and I was very naive. I thought I could overcome anything."

Now, Anderson is focused on living authentically and embracing her natural beauty. "There is no false promise: hydration, radiance, and above all self-acceptance."

Last month, Anderson shared an intimate excerpt from her open journal, where she opened up about the impact public perception has had on her self-esteem.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Pamela Anderson arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Anderson says her decision to go makeup-free wasn't "political." (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

"I used to say that it was nice to have no (or low) expectations placed upon me, and joked that if I formed a full sentence I was 'a genius'… that since I had nothing to live up to, I couldn't disappoint anyone… It was a cop out," she explained.

The Sonsie Beauty co-founder admitted she always wanted to be known for more than just her beauty, writing, "I always wished for people to think more of me — that I was talented, intelligent and a developed person with interesting things to say with points of view and knowledge of the world."

I really believed that I was what people thought of me and it started and stemmed from my own insecurities."

